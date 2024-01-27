Man Brutally Attacked and Shot in Broad Daylight in Delhi

In a shocking incident that transpired in the heart of India's capital, a 25-year-old man was brutally attacked, stabbed, and subsequently shot by four assailants in Shastri Park, Delhi. The entire gruesome incident, captured on camera, has spurred the Delhi Police into swift action, launching an extensive manhunt to apprehend the culprits.

The Assault and Shooting

The victim, identified as Sameer Ahmed, was reportedly attacked by four individuals who didn't just resort to stabbing him, but one amongst them proceeded to shoot the young man, causing severe injuries to both of his legs. The chilling incident has left the local community in a state of shock and fear, as the perpetrators of the violence continue to evade the long arm of the law.

The Immediate Aftermath

Following the attack, Ahmed was swiftly taken to JPC Hospital for immediate medical attention. However, due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to GTB Hospital and eventually to RML Hospital for further treatment and care. His current condition remains unknown.

Police Investigation Underway

Upon receiving a distress call about the incident, the Delhi Police sprang into action. A case has been registered at the Shastri Park Police Station, and an intensive investigation is currently underway. The law enforcement agency is working tirelessly to apprehend the four accused, who remain at large. The identities of the assailants, as well as their motive behind such a violent act, are being ascertained.