Man Associated with Dawood Ibrahim Gang Arrested for Threatening to Bomb Ram Temple

In a shocking development, a 21-year-old man, Mohammad Intekhaab, associated with the notorious Dawood Ibrahim gang, has been apprehended for threatening to bomb the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The threat was taken seriously leading to his prompt arrest by the Araria police in Bihar.

Threat to a Religious Landmark

Intekhaab, a resident of Balua village in Bihar, was arrested following his threatening calls to blow up the significant religious site in India. The cyber security cells were alerted, which led to his swift capture. The accused later confessed to his crime, resulting in heightened security measures in Ayodhya and throughout the nation ahead of the Ram Mandir's historic Pran Pratishta ceremony. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the continued activities of organized criminal groups in the region.

Unraveling the Threat

Intekhaab claimed his association with the Dawood Ibrahim gang during his multiple threatening calls to bomb the Ram Temple. The cyber crime cell's analysis of the call records led to his capture within six hours of the first call. His mobile phone was seized, and a case has been registered against him. Meanwhile, preparations for the grand Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram temple continue, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to be the chief guest.

Security Measures Escalated

In light of this threat, security measures have been escalated in Ayodhya and across the nation. The incident underscores the need for vigilance in safeguarding significant religious sites against threats from organized criminal groups. It also highlights the role of cyber security cells in quickly identifying and responding to such threats. The arrest of Intekhaab serves as a critical deterrent against any such future threats to national security.