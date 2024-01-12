en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession Claims Bicarbonate of Soda

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:47 pm EST
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession Claims Bicarbonate of Soda

Arrest at St. Paul’s Bay Hotel

Denis Cremona, a 48-year-old man with no fixed address, found himself in handcuffs in a St. Paul’s Bay hotel room following his failure to sign a bail book and attend court proceedings linked to drug charges. The arrest was initiated when his car was detected outside the hotel, sparking a search of his room by law enforcement officers.

Discovery of Drugs

Within the confines of his hotel room, officers came across a suspicious substance. Cremona claimed it was bicarbonate of soda, but their search led to the discovery of sachets suspected to contain heroin and cocaine, and drug paraphernalia hidden inside a sofa.

Court Proceedings

Charged with possession of cocaine and heroin under circumstances indicative of intention beyond personal use, Cremona entered a plea of not guilty. His request for bail was turned down due to doubts surrounding his reliability. Despite his defense lawyers arguing that Maltese law leans towards treatment over imprisonment for drug dependence, and noting the absence of civilian witnesses that could be swayed, the court remained steadfast in its decision. Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided over the court proceedings with Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuting, and lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb defending.

0
Crime Malta
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
23 seconds ago
Victim's Account Sheds Light on the Human Cost of Post Office Scandal
A narrative of injustice, suffering, and redemption unfolds under the umbrella of the Post Office scandal, a story that resonates deeply with the human cost of systemic failure. The protagonist of this tale, a victim of the scandal, recounts his ordeal of being wrongfully accused of financial discrepancies due to the Horizon IT system‘s failure.
Victim's Account Sheds Light on the Human Cost of Post Office Scandal
Purulia Lynching: An Unsettling Echo of Palghar
5 mins ago
Purulia Lynching: An Unsettling Echo of Palghar
Richard Shuck: Police Renew Appeal in Connection with Stourport Assaults
6 mins ago
Richard Shuck: Police Renew Appeal in Connection with Stourport Assaults
Edmonton Police Sweep Homeless Encampments Amid Freezing Temperatures, Arrest Journalist
2 mins ago
Edmonton Police Sweep Homeless Encampments Amid Freezing Temperatures, Arrest Journalist
Spokane Standoff Investigation Submitted to Prosecutor's Office
4 mins ago
Spokane Standoff Investigation Submitted to Prosecutor's Office
Former Gazprombank Vice-President Igor Volobuev on Russia's Wanted List: An Analysis
4 mins ago
Former Gazprombank Vice-President Igor Volobuev on Russia's Wanted List: An Analysis
Latest Headlines
World News
African National Congress Prepares for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Past, a Gaze at the Future
57 seconds
African National Congress Prepares for 112th Anniversary: A Look at the Past, a Gaze at the Future
High-Profile Actors Echo South Africa's Genocide Accusations Against Israel
1 min
High-Profile Actors Echo South Africa's Genocide Accusations Against Israel
Big White Ski Resort Halts Operations Amid Extreme Cold Weather
2 mins
Big White Ski Resort Halts Operations Amid Extreme Cold Weather
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital on the Brink of a Humanitarian Crisis
2 mins
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital on the Brink of a Humanitarian Crisis
Embattled Narasapuram MP Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju to Visit Constituency
3 mins
Embattled Narasapuram MP Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju to Visit Constituency
Medicare Policy's Unintended Impact on Minority Health Outcomes
3 mins
Medicare Policy's Unintended Impact on Minority Health Outcomes
2024 Union County Tournament: Westfield Secures Top Seed, Summit Reigns as Champions
6 mins
2024 Union County Tournament: Westfield Secures Top Seed, Summit Reigns as Champions
WNBA Spotlights Rising Stars in Player Marketing Program
6 mins
WNBA Spotlights Rising Stars in Player Marketing Program
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
10 mins
Conestoga College Sets New Bar for Pharmaceutical Education with State-of-the-art Centre
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
35 mins
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
37 mins
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
5 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app