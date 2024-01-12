Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession Claims Bicarbonate of Soda

Arrest at St. Paul’s Bay Hotel

Denis Cremona, a 48-year-old man with no fixed address, found himself in handcuffs in a St. Paul’s Bay hotel room following his failure to sign a bail book and attend court proceedings linked to drug charges. The arrest was initiated when his car was detected outside the hotel, sparking a search of his room by law enforcement officers.

Discovery of Drugs

Within the confines of his hotel room, officers came across a suspicious substance. Cremona claimed it was bicarbonate of soda, but their search led to the discovery of sachets suspected to contain heroin and cocaine, and drug paraphernalia hidden inside a sofa.

Court Proceedings

Charged with possession of cocaine and heroin under circumstances indicative of intention beyond personal use, Cremona entered a plea of not guilty. His request for bail was turned down due to doubts surrounding his reliability. Despite his defense lawyers arguing that Maltese law leans towards treatment over imprisonment for drug dependence, and noting the absence of civilian witnesses that could be swayed, the court remained steadfast in its decision. Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided over the court proceedings with Inspector Christian Cauchi prosecuting, and lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb defending.