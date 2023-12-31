en English
Crime

Man Arrested in Quezon for Allegedly Attacking Son with Bolo

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:09 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 1:28 pm EST
Man Arrested in Quezon for Allegedly Attacking Son with Bolo

In a distressing incident reported from Mulanay, Quezon, a man identified as Anacito, was taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted his son with a large cutting tool known as a bolo. The unsettling occurrence took place in Barangay Butanyog on the night of December 30, sparking shock and concern in the local community.

Triggering Event: Alcohol-induced Aggression

According to the available reports, the arrest followed an incident sparked by a family dispute which escalated due to alcohol-induced aggression. Anacito had reportedly been drinking, and when his wife intervened, trying to prevent him from consuming more alcohol, he became agitated.

A Son’s Attempt to Control the Situation

Anacito’s son, who was visiting his parents’ house at the time, stepped in to pacify his father. Unfortunately, this well-intentioned intervention led to an explosive reaction from Anacito, who armed himself with a bolo and attacked his son in a fit of rage.

The Aftermath: Multiple Injuries and a Hospitalization

The son suffered multiple injuries as a result of the attack and was immediately rushed to the Bondoc Peninsula District Hospital in Catanauan, Quezon, for emergency treatment. The extent of his injuries is currently unknown, but the incident has left the community in a state of shock.

Crime Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

