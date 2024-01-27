Man Arrested in Ntchisi District for Engaging in Bestiality

26-year-old Vincent Mwale of Ntchisi district was apprehended on January 25, 2024, following a shocking encounter with a goat in Galang'ande village. The arrest was made after the owner of the goat, alerted by strange noises, discovered Mwale engaged in an act of bestiality. Mwale attempted to escape but was eventually caught by local community members who then turned him over to the police.

Not Mwale's First Offense

Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Salomy Zgambo of the Ntchisi Police Station, confirmed Mwale's arrest. The officer revealed that this was not Mwale's first offense of engaging in bestiality. Mwale, originally from Magana village in the jurisdiction of Traditional Authority Vuso Jere within the same district, has had a history of such disturbing behavior. Frustrated and concerned, the local community decided to involve the police in an effort to put an end to this unsettling issue.

Community Response and Legal Proceedings

The community's decision to involve the police indicates their growing impatience and alarm with Mwale's behavior. Their action represents a collective effort to ensure safety and decency within their locality. Following the arrest, Mwale is expected to face legal consequences for his actions. He is set to appear in court soon, where he will face charges related to his repeated acts of bestiality. As the community waits for justice to be served, this incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of community vigilance in maintaining law and order.