Man Arrested in Closed Parsippany Building on Active Warrants

In the quiet town of Parsippany, New Jersey, the stillness of a chilly Saturday evening was interrupted by an unexpected encounter. Officer Ptl. Hughes, on his regular patrol, spotted a familiar figure peering out from a second-floor window of a dormant commercial building on Route 46. It was Vrajesh Patel, a 33-year-old man who had previously been prohibited from entering the property. Patel's presence there, after hours in a closed multi-tenant building, raised immediate suspicion, leading to a swift investigation and his subsequent arrest.

Unraveling Patel's Presence

Officer Hughes, a member of Parsippany-Troy Hills Police, was well-acquainted with Patel, a homeless individual known to authorities. The building from which Patel emerged is largely vacant, its silence soon to be replaced by the lively hubbub of a new Top Golf facility. As Hughes approached the building, Patel's identity was confirmed, and so began a probe into his unauthorised presence.

Warrants Unearthed

As the investigation unfolded, it was revealed that Patel's illicit trespassing was merely the tip of the iceberg. Active warrants for his arrest, issued by both the Parsippany Municipal Court and the Hardyston Township Municipal Court, came to light. These included a traffic warrant with bail set at $4,500 and a criminal warrant for failure to appear — a clear indication of Patel's troubled history with law enforcement.

Arrest and Aftermath

Following the revelation, Patel was arrested and processed at the Parsippany Police Headquarters. His inability to post the hefty bail resulted in the Hardyston Police Department taking custody of him. Patel was provided with a new court date for the Parsippany warrant, marking the latest chapter in his convoluted legal saga. In a town where tranquility is the norm, Patel's arrest serves as a stark reminder of the relentless vigilance of the local police.