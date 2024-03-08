Man Arrested in Adamawa for Fatal Stabbing Amid Extramarital Affair Turmoil

Amid the serene backdrop of Fufore LGA in Adamawa State, a tragic event unfolded earlier this month, leading to the arrest of 35-year-old Ishaya Markus. Markus is accused of stabbing Franchise Albert to death, the spouse of a woman with whom he admitted having an extramarital affair. This incident, coming to light on Friday, underscores a fatal culmination of family discord and forbidden love.

Franchise Albert and his young wife, Libiyatu, have been embroiled in marital strife since 2022, following allegations of Libiyatu's affair with Markus. Despite Albert's warnings to cease the illicit relationship, the affair persisted, leading to escalating tensions.

Libiyatu recounted to the police how her defiance and Markus's persistence in their affair led her back to her parental home, only for the affair to continue unabated. This defiance set the stage for a tragic confrontation, with Libiyatu admitting to multiple encounters with Markus even after reconciling with her husband.

The Fatal Encounter

The situation reached a boiling point when Markus, in a failed attempt to rendezvous with Libiyatu, encountered Albert instead. According to Markus's confession, what began as a heated argument quickly descended into a deadly altercation. Armed with knives, both men inflicted injuries upon each other, culminating in Markus fatally wounding Albert. This confession paints a grim picture of a dispute turned deadly, propelled by jealousy and unheeded warnings.

In response to this heinous act, the Adamawa State Police Command, under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Dankombo Morris, has taken swift action. With Markus in custody, a thorough investigation is underway to ensure justice is served. SP Suleiman Ngurore, the police spokesperson, emphasized the commitment to a comprehensive probe into the circumstances leading to Albert's death, signaling the gravity with which the authorities are treating this tragic incident.