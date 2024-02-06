Man Arrested for Terroristic Threats Against Hamilton County Courthouse

On an otherwise ordinary day, the tranquility of the Hamilton County Courthouse was shattered by the chilling threat of violence. The suspect, identified as Tyler Jordan Spence, a 31-year-old resident of Red Bank, made violent threats against law enforcement personnel. The harrowing incident unfolded after Spence grew increasingly agitated during a phone conversation with a county clerk, who informed him that he could not directly speak to a judge.

The Threat and Its Aftermath

Upon learning of this protocol, Spence responded with a terrifying threat. He vowed to visit the courthouse and inflict harm on law enforcement personnel. The disturbing threats led to the immediate implementation of heightened security measures within the courthouse, safeguarding the employees and the public. Following an intensive investigation, detectives were able to pinpoint Spence as the source of the threats.

The Arrest

A high-risk arrest was meticulously planned and executed by a team comprising HCSO Investigative Services detectives, Uniformed Services deputies, and the S.W.A.T. team. Their coordinated efforts led to Spence's apprehension at an address in Red Bank. The arrest was accomplished without any complications or issues, ensuring the safety of all involved.

Serious Consequences

Speaking on the incident, Sheriff Austin Garrett underscored the gravity with which the HCSO views threats to citizens, law enforcement, and public servants. He asserted that threats of terrorism targeted at public buildings, including schools and courthouses, will be met with zero tolerance. As a result of his actions, Spence now faces felony charges for Commission of Act of Terrorism and Retaliation for Past Action. These charges represent his first criminal offenses in Hamilton County. Currently, Spence is being held at the Hamilton County Jail and Detention Center on a $150,000 bond. His court appearance is scheduled for February 15.