Man Arrested for Stealing $3,000 Worth of Graphing Calculators

In a recent incident that underlines the pervasive issue of petty theft across the United States, an Indianapolis man was apprehended on charges related to the theft of multiple graphing calculators. The Fishers Police Department discovered the calculators, still in their packaging and valued at approximately $3,000, within the suspect's vehicle.

Targeted Thefts

The man now in custody is suspected to be involved in a series of thefts from various Target stores throughout the nation. The estimated value of the stolen goods totals a staggering $90,000. The products at the heart of these thefts are Texas Instruments graphing calculators, tools integral to high school and college math courses.

National Warrants

This arrest is not the suspect's first brush with the law. He is currently facing arrest warrants in a multitude of states, including Wisconsin, Georgia, Ohio, Minnesota, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Alabama, and Illinois. The reach of his alleged crimes extends across a significant portion of the United States, reflecting the seriousness of the offenses.

History of Calculator Thefts

Petty thefts, especially of valuable educational tools, are not new phenomena. Over the past decade, several incidents related to graphing calculator thefts have been reported. These include a 2010 case involving a teacher selling stolen calculators on eBay, a couple in 2013 stealing calculators from Walmarts, and teenagers in 2023 pilfering calculators from schools. Such incidents highlight the persistent issue of theft in the educational domain.

Programmable graphing calculators are essential for students studying advanced mathematics, engineering, finance, or statistics. They offer a plethora of features, such as backlit displays, preloaded apps for graphing and solving equations, and even the unique ability to download and play games. Their price ranges from $100 to $170, making them a popular target for theft due to their high resale value.