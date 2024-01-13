en English
Crime

Man Arrested for Robbery in Manila: A Routine Patrol Turned Confrontation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:59 pm EST
Man Arrested for Robbery in Manila: A Routine Patrol Turned Confrontation

In the bustling streets of Manila, a routine police patrol on the Ramon Magsaysay Boulevard in Sta. Mesa turned into a sudden confrontation on Friday. A man, identified as Felix Brillante Babon, was arrested for allegedly attempting to rob a jeepney driver. The driver, who managed to escape the scene, sought help from the nearby police, leading to Babon’s arrest.

Holdup Turned Police Confrontation

The incident escalated when Babon reportedly resisted arrest, attacking a responding police officer with a knife. In self-defense, the officer shot Babon in the leg, incapacitating him. This quick thinking on the officer’s part averted a potentially fatal situation, bringing a dramatic end to the attempted robbery.

Recovery of Evidence and Previous Charges

Following Babon’s arrest, the police recovered a knife, cash, and a coin purse from his possession, further strengthening the case against him. Babon, believed to be a member of a criminal gang, has a history of similar charges. His previous charge sheet includes robbery, painting a picture of a career criminal.

Impending Charges and Public Safety

Babon, discharged from the hospital after treatment for his gunshot wound, is set to face multiple charges. The Manila Police Department (MPD) is preparing to charge him with robbery, illegal possession of a bladed weapon, and direct assault. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the constant risks faced by law enforcement and civilians alike, and the decisive actions that can ensure public safety.

Crime Law Philippines
BNN Correspondents

