Man Arrested for Robbery and Assault on Police Officers in Sta. Mesa, Manila

In a sudden and startling event in Sta. Mesa, Manila, a man identified as Felix Brillante Babon, aged 27, was apprehended on Friday, following an attempted robbery of a jeepney driver. The incident took an unforeseen turn when the accused allegedly assaulted responding police officers, leading to him being shot in the foot. This dramatic confrontation led to the suspect sustaining injuries, marking a tense climax to a shocking series of events.

Attempted Robbery and Standoff

Babon, brandishing a knife, tried to rob the jeepney driver, Teofilo Mendoza Mateo. The driver, however, managed to escape the perilous situation and sought help from the local police. This resulted in a standoff between Babon and the law enforcement officers. In the ensuing confrontation, Babon allegedly attacked a police officer, prompting another officer to shoot him in the foot.

Criminal Record and Charges

Further investigation revealed Babon’s criminal past. He was identified as a member of a notorious gang and had previously been charged with robbery. The police recovered a knife, P200 in cash, and a coin purse from his possession. Babon now faces multiple charges, including two counts of robbery, illegal possession of a bladed weapon, and direct assault.

Aftermath and Reporting

The incident was covered by a news patrol team led by Job Manahan and was reported on TV Patrol’s Saturday broadcast, dated January 13, 2024. The suspect’s condition post-confrontation and the jeepney driver’s state post-robbery remain undisclosed, leaving a sense of anticipation and concern among the audience. As the city awaits further details and developments in this case, the episode serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance in the face of crime.