Man Arrested for Murder Over Failed Fertilizer Deal in Dowa District

In the quiet district of Dowa, a Sunday night took a sinister turn, leading to the arrest of a 35-year-old man, Yotamu Fulatiya. The victim was Clinton Watson, a 23-year-old who had reportedly failed to fulfill a commitment involving a bag of fertilizer and an exchange of K90,000. The incident, a disturbing example of a deal gone fatally wrong, has sent ripples through the community.

The Incident

According to the reports, the incident took place at Mwelero trading centre. Fulatiya, who was expecting his share of fertilizer under the Affordable Input Program, confronted Watson over the failed delivery. The discussion, however, remained unfruitful. Fulatiya reportedly led Watson to his cousin’s house, where the situation escalated into violence. Watson was attacked with a blunt object, which led to his tragic demise.

The Cause of Death

A postmortem examination revealed the cause of death to be suffocation. Watson’s hyoid bone, a small horseshoe-shaped bone situated in the anterior midline of the neck, was fractured. His trachea, the vital airway that connects the voice box to the lungs, was blocked. The combination of these injuries resulted in a fatal obstruction of his air passage.

Legal Proceedings

Upon being informed of the incident, the police found Watson deceased and arrested Fulatiya on suspicion of murder. Fulatiya, a resident of Mwelero village under the jurisdiction of Traditional Authority Msakambewa in Dowa, now faces serious charges. He is scheduled to appear before the court soon, marking the beginning of a legal journey that will determine his fate.