Man Arrested for Murder of Pregnant Ex-Partner in La Guaira

Following a tragic incident in La Guaira state, Darwin Núñez, a 43-year-old man, has been apprehended for the murder of his ex-partner, 33-year-old Vianca Milena Marcano Salazar. The grim episode unfolded on December 4 in a property located in the Atanasio Girardot sector of the Vargas municipality. Marcano Salazar, who was in the fifth month of her pregnancy, had parted ways with Núñez due to a series of physical abuse.

Advertisment

The Unaccepted Separation

Núñez reportedly struggled to come to terms with the separation. In a violent altercation, he pushed Marcano Salazar to the floor. In a fit of rage, he grabbed her by the hair and slammed her head against a wall, an attack that led to her untimely death.

An Act of Violence

Advertisment

This incident of domestic violence highlights the grim reality many women face, even when they take the brave step to leave an abusive relationship. The murder of Marcano Salazar, a pregnant woman, underscores the urgent need for more robust measures to protect women from domestic violence.

Legal Process Ensues

Following his arrest, Núñez was turned over to the 5th Prosecutor's Office of the Public Ministry to undergo criminal prosecution. The information about his arrest and the details of the crime were disseminated through the scientific police networks. The legal proceedings that follow will set a precedent for how society and the legal system respond to such heinous acts of violence.