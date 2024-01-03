Man Arrested for Lewd Conduct at McDonald’s PlayPlace in Bethany

In a deeply unsettling incident that unfolded amidst the everyday hustle of a McDonald’s restaurant in Bethany, Oklahoma, a man was apprehended for engaging in indecent behavior at a McDonald’s PlayPlace. The man, identified as 39-year-old Lee Carter, was reported by witnesses to have acted inappropriately, touching himself and attempting to make physical contact with other customers, in a space primarily occupied by families with children.

Shocking Lunchtime Incident

The incident took place on December 29, during the peak lunch hour. As the restaurant buzzed with activity and children played in the indoor playground, Carter allegedly engaged in actions that marred the otherwise regular day. Witnesses reported that he not only touched himself indecently but also attempted to touch a female customer, reaching for her hand and buttocks. The disturbing scene caused discomfort and alarm among the witnesses.

Immediate Response and Arrest

The situation was promptly reported to the McDonald’s staff, who wasted no time in contacting the local police. Carter was swiftly taken into custody, averting further discomfort or potential harm to the restaurant’s patrons. The police, in their preliminary investigation, are recommending charges of sexual battery, indecent exposure, and lewd acts in front of a child against Carter.

Disturbing History

Notably, Lee Carter isn’t a stranger to the law enforcement agencies. He has a history of mental incompetency for trial and has previously been treated at a state mental health facility. This past record adds a layer of complexity to the case, raising questions about the oversight of individuals with a history of mental health issues.

At the time of reporting, McDonald’s corporate office had not provided a comment on the situation. As the case unfolds, it highlights the need for vigilance in public spaces and the importance of swift action in protecting the safety and well-being of all patrons.