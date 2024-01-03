Man Arrested for Inciting Religious Discord over Ram Temple; Actor Gajendra Chauhan Shares His Sentiments

In a recent development, the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh Police apprehended a 24-year-old male, Zibran Makrani, from Jhansi for dispersing inflammatory content on social media in connection with the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The disturbing posts, which appeared to incite religious discord, have led to Makrani’s arrest. The young man, known to have pursued a Hafiz course from a madrasa in Jhansi, was found sharing contentious posts and screenshots, seemingly provoking others to retaliate for the Babri mosque’s demolition.

Inciting Hatred and Communal Disharmony

Upon investigation, it was revealed that Makrani’s posts were explicitly designed to foster enmity between different religious groups. The ATS has registered an FIR against him under IPC Sections 153-A and 505(2), denoting the promotion of discord and the making of statements intended to stir up hatred and enmity between different societal factions. The arrest comes amidst the increased security measures undertaken by the Uttar Pradesh Police, ahead of the impending consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22.

Simultaneous Searches in Aurangabad

In tandem with the arrest, the ATS also executed searches at 11 different locations in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district, associated with the case. The meticulous operation underscores the authorities’ determined efforts to maintain peace and prevent any form of communal unrest.

Actor Gajendra Chauhan’s Sentiments about Ayodhya and Ram Temple

In a contrasting narrative, actor Gajendra Chauhan, famed for his portrayal of ‘Yudhishthir’ in the television series Mahabharat, shared his views on Ayodhya and the Ram temple in an exclusive interview with Oneindia News. He spoke about the cultural significance of epics like the Mahabharat and the Ramayana, and how the Ram Mandir serves as a symbol of unity. Expressing his honor at being invited to Ayodhya for what he deems a historic moment, he urged devotees to celebrate India’s rich cultural heritage.