Crime

Man Arrested for Incendiary Social Media Posts About Ram Temple

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:36 pm EST
Man Arrested for Incendiary Social Media Posts About Ram Temple

The Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police has apprehended a 24-year-old man, Zibran Makrani, from Jhansi for allegedly posting incendiary social media content about the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Makrani, a resident of Mukaryana in Jhansi district, is accused of sharing provocative content and screenshots, perceived as rallying others to seek retribution for the demolition of the Babri mosque.

Arrest Ahead of Consecration Ceremony

The arrest comes ahead of the scheduled consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. The timing of the arrest emphasizes the heightened security and vigilance by the Uttar Pradesh Police in the run-up to the significant religious event.

Understanding the Charges

Makrani, recognized as a hafiz, is charged under two sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Section 153-A pertains to the promotion of enmity between different religious groups, and Section 505(2) deals with statements fostering hatred and enmity between different classes. The charges reflect the serious implications of Makrani’s alleged actions.

Implications of Online Hate Speech

This case is a stern reminder of the potential repercussions of online hate speech. It underscores the responsibility of individuals in using social media platforms and the role of law enforcement agencies in maintaining peace and harmony in society.

Crime India Terrorism
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

