Man Arrested for Impersonating Girlfriend in Health Worker Exam

In an audacious incident that has raised eyebrows in Punjab, India, a man named Angrez Singh was apprehended for attempting to impersonate his girlfriend, Paramjit Kaur, to sit for a health worker recruitment examination. The examination, held at DAV Public School in Kotkapura, Faridkot, was conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, and was intended for multi-purpose health workers.

Impersonation to Deception

Singh, a resident of Fazilka, went to extreme lengths in his attempt to deceive the examiners. He dressed up as his girlfriend, wearing red bangles, lipstick, a bindi, and a suit, fully exploiting the trappings of traditional Indian femininity. Singh also used forged identity documents, complete with a fake Aadhar and voter card, in a bid to pass off as Kaur.

The Unraveling of the Deception

However, Singh's plan began to crumble when biometric devices, used by the university administration as part of their examination security measures, revealed that his fingerprints did not match those of Kaur. This discrepancy led to Singh's capture and the subsequent rejection of Kaur's application by the university.

Unveiling a Potential Larger Network

Following the revelation, university officials promptly lodged a complaint with the police, and legal action was initiated against Singh. The incident has also raised concerns about a possible larger network of similar fraudulent activities, especially as a similar incident had unfolded in the same area only a few days prior. The Vice-Chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Dr. Rajeev Sud, confirmed the incident. Faridkot's Superintendent of Police, Jasmeet Singh, stated that the matter is under investigation, promising appropriate actions upon completion of the inquiry.