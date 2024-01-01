en English
Crime

Man Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearms in Lagos

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:51 am EST
Man Arrested for Illegal Possession of Firearms in Lagos

In a recent turn of events, the Lagos State Police Command has apprehended a 32-year-old man, Abubakar Ibrahim, on charges of illegal possession of firearms. The arrest, as confirmed by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, took place in the Ojo area, a region infamous for criminal activities.

The incident transpired around 2:00 a.m. on Monday, in the locality of Igbo Elerin. The police were able to intercept Ibrahim and his accomplices, however, the latter managed to escape the clutches of law enforcement. The circumstances leading to the arrest of Ibrahim are an indicator of the challenges faced by the police in containing criminal activities in the region.

Weapons Discovered

Upon the arrest and subsequent search of Ibrahim, law enforcement officers discovered a locally fabricated double-barrel firearm in his possession. Along with the firearm, they also found one expended cartridge and one live cartridge. These findings emphasize the threat posed by illegal possession of firearms and the need for more stringent firearm regulations.

Currently, investigations into the incident are ongoing. The police are hopeful that the arrest of Ibrahim will provide valuable leads to his absconding accomplices. This incident, along with numerous other reported police activities, throws light on the continuous efforts of law enforcement in maintaining law and order.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

