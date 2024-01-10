en English
Crime

NSCDC Arrests 27-Year-Old for Arson, Leaving Families Homeless in Gombe

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:29 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
NSCDC Arrests 27-Year-Old for Arson, Leaving Families Homeless in Gombe

In Gombe State, Nigeria, a minor disagreement has escalated into a major catastrophe. The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a 27-year-old man, Segun Bulus, for allegedly setting fire to four houses. The incident, a significant event for the Dele Jesu community of Balanga Local Government Area, has left several families without homes and with substantial material losses.

Officials of the NSCDC acted swiftly following a tip-off about the incident. The arrest was made promptly, preventing further potential damage and ensuring the safety of other community members. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the NSCDC office in Cham for further investigation.

Minor Disagreement With Major Consequences

Bulus’s actions reportedly stemmed from a minor disagreement with the younger brother of one of the victims. What began as a trivial argument escalated into a destructive rampage, laying bare the potential for minor conflicts to spiral into serious crises. The arson attack not only caused extensive property damage but also left several families in the community homeless.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Muhammad Muazu, confirmed the arrest. He affirmed the commitment of the Corps to ensuring that those responsible for such actions face the full force of the law. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and once completed, Bulus will be taken to court. The NSCDC is dedicated to maintaining law and order and ensuring that justice is served in the wake of such devastating incidents.

author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

