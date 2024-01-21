Man Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Girlfriend's Mother Over Relationship Opposition

In the quiet residential area of Pashan, Pune, a chilling crime unfolded in the early hours of January 18, 2024. The victim, 58-year-old Varsha Khsirsagar, was found dead in her home. The alleged perpetrator is Shivanshu Dayaram Gupta, a 23-year-old man from Yerawada, who was in a relationship with Khsirsagar's daughter. The apparent motive? Opposition to his romantic involvement with her daughter.

A Dispute Turned Deadly

Investigations led by the Chaturshringi police station revealed that a dispute had erupted when Khsirsagar told Gupta to stay away from her daughter. This confrontation, which took place between 12:03 am and 12:38 am on Thursday, escalated rapidly. It is alleged that Gupta, in a fit of rage, strangled Khsirsagar with a dog leash, leading to her untimely death.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Following the discovery of Khsirsagar's body, Gupta was promptly arrested by the local police. Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare confirmed that Gupta is currently in custody. A case has been filed against him under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code at Chaturshringi police station.

The Underlying Motive

Upon delving into the case, it appears that the motive for the murder might be rooted in the victim's resistance to Gupta's relationship with her daughter. The mother's opposition fuelled anger in Gupta, which, coupled with the heated argument, led to the fatal incident. As this tragic event unfolds, it starkly highlights the sometimes deadly consequences of domestic disputes and the urgent need for effective mechanisms to prevent such violent escalations.