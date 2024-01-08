en English
Crime

Man Arrested Following Serious Assault in Mullingar, Investigation Underway

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:01 pm EST
A serious assault investigation is underway in Mullingar, Co. Westmeath, following an incident that took place on Patrick Street in the early hours of Sunday, January 7th. In connection with this, a man in his 50s was arrested the following afternoon. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, is currently being held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda Station in the midlands.

Details of the Assault

The assault left one individual critically injured and subsequently hospitalised at the Regional Hospital Mullingar. The incident happened outside a premises on Patrick Street. However, additional information about the case or the condition of the victim has not been made available.

Investigation and Appeal for Witnesses

The Gardaí have preserved the scene for a forensic examination as part of their ongoing investigations. They are also calling on anyone who may have any information related to the assault to come forward. Witnesses or individuals with relevant details are urged to contact the Mullingar Garda station or the Garda Confidential Line.

Impact on Local Community

This incident has not only left a man fighting for his life but also sent a wave of concern across the local community. Incidents like these, while relatively rare, remind us of the need for constant vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement agencies to ensure public safety.

Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

