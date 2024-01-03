Man and Mother Assaulted by Suspected Drug Racket Members in Thiruvananthapuram

In a shocking incident in Thiruvananthapuram, a 28-year-old man, Ullas, and his mother, Geetha, 55, were assaulted in their home by a group suspected to be part of a local drug racket. The attack took place on Monday night in the Kailippara colony at Thiruvallam, a location which recently saw the seizure of 1.5kg of ganja by the excise department from a house in the same colony.

A Case of Mistaken Identity

The drug peddlers allegedly believed that Ullas’s brother, Umesh, had tipped off the authorities about their activities. In their quest for revenge, approximately ten masked assailants, armed with swords, iron rods, and broken beer bottles, invaded Ullas’s home in search of Umesh. When they were unable to locate him, they turned their wrath on Ullas and his mother.

Violent Assault

The attackers assaulted Ullas with a broken beer bottle, resulting in severe head and body injuries. When Geetha attempted to intervene, she too was attacked. The assailants were forced to flee when neighbors rushed to their aid upon hearing Ullas and Geetha’s screams.

Police Investigation Underway

Both victims were rushed to the hospital and are currently in stable condition. The Kovalam police have registered a case against the unknown attackers under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to commit culpable homicide and causing grievous hurt with a weapon. The police are in the process of analyzing CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits. However, the poor lighting conditions during the night of the attack have made the images unclear. Despite this setback, the police remain determined to make arrests soon.