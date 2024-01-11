en English
Crime

Man Acquitted of Decade-Old Murder Charges Following New Evidence

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:38 pm EST
After nearly a decade since the incident, 46-year-old Tristan Simpson has been acquitted of murder charges connected to the death of 59-year-old Robert Parks. The case, which unfolded in Oldmeldrum, Aberdeenshire, in 2014, took a sudden turn when new information surfaced in 2021, leading to a police investigation and Simpson’s subsequent arrest.

The Trial and Verdict

The trial, held at the High Court in Aberdeen, lasted three days and ended with Simpson walking free. The jury, after just over an hour of deliberation, returned a not guilty verdict by a majority. A significant development during the trial was the dropping of six other assault charges Simpson faced. Simpson maintained his innocence, stating that Parks’s death was a tragic accident.

Behind the Delayed Investigation

Initially, Parks’s death was not regarded as suspicious. However, years later, a former colleague of Simpson’s came forward with a supposed confession, which prompted the police to reopen the case. This new evidence was enough to pique the interest of the courts and led to Simpson’s arrest. Interestingly, during the trial, Simpson’s stepdaughter testified, stating she heard Parks say ‘get your hands off me’ before the incident.

The Aftermath

Following his acquittal, Simpson was formally cleared by Judge Lady Drummond, who confirmed the verdict and told him he was free to go. This case has drawn attention to the procedural developments of a nearly decade-old incident that had a delayed criminal investigation due to the emergence of new evidence years after the incident. Robert Parks was found seriously injured on May 3, 2014, and later died in Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on the same day.

Crime United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

