Maltese New Year’s Day Murder Suspect Confesses; Resurfaced Video of Past Crime Shocks Nation

The dawn of the New Year in Malta was marred by a chilling event, the murder of Eric Borg in Rabat. The Times of Malta reports that the murder suspect, Noel Azzopardi, 39, confessed to the crime as he was arrested. His confession, captured by police body cameras, adds a new level of evidence in this case.

Azzopardi’s Arrest and Confession

According to the Malta Independent, Borg, a 27-year-old cab driver, was found bleeding on a pavement after being shot twice with a shotgun. Azzopardi, reportedly having had a disagreement with Borg earlier, walked into a Rabat police station and surrendered himself. He is expected to be arraigned in court, charged with Borg’s death, and is being represented by lawyers Arthur Azzopardi, Jacob Magri, and Alex Miruzzi. Magistrate Charmaine Galea is leading the inquiry.

Revisiting a Past Crime

In another development, a disturbing video resurfaced five years after the murder of two Scandinavian women, Louisa Vesterager Jespersen and Maren Ueland, near a popular hiking spot in Morocco’s Atlas mountains. The women, students at the University of Southeastern Norway, were found decapitated. Moroccan law enforcement authorities arrested four suspects in connection with the murders and detained nine others. Three men received the maximum penalty, and 20 others linked to the murderers were sentenced to between five and 30 years for various crimes, including forming a criminal gang to commit terrorist acts, encouraging terrorism, and undermining public order.

Other Significant Events

Maltese newspapers also highlighted the decision by the government to write off €1.6 million in debts for the school of the Muslim community, reported by the Times of Malta. In-Nazzjon features a brewing conflict between Prime Minister Robert Abela and Minister Miriam Dalli over government entity appointments. It was also reported by L-orizzont that a high number of Maltese citizens traveled to Gozo during the festive season, marking another significant event in the country’s social calendar.