Crime

Malta in 2023: A Year of Significant Events and Transformations

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:40 am EST
Malta in 2023: A Year of Significant Events and Transformations

2023 stands out in the annals of Malta’s history, punctuated with events that left an indelible mark on its socio-political and cultural landscape. The year started on a somber note, witnessing the passing of former Pope Benedict XVI, the pontiff who had canonised Malta’s first saint, Ġorġ Preca, in 2007. The island nation also mourned the death of former Labour MP Silvio Parnis, leaving a void in the political scene.

Unsettling Crimes and Legal Verdicts

January 18 added a chilling entry to the year’s timeline with the tragic murder of Turkish national Pelin Kaya. Kaya, who was celebrating her 30th birthday, became a victim of vehicular homicide, leading to the driver’s arrest and subsequent charges. The same month presented an unexpected twist in the 2005 murder case of Sion Grech. Two men, long suspected and accused, were acquitted, leaving the case shrouded in mystery. Adding to the roster of justice, the heirs of Lino Cauchi finally saw some closure, receiving compensation 41 years after his murder.

Unprecedented Tremors and Entertainment News

The natural world also made its presence felt in January, with Malta experiencing 28 tremors, a rare occurrence for the island. Meanwhile, the entertainment sector stirred waves with singer Aidan Cassar’s disqualification from the Malta Eurovision Song Contest. On a brighter note, Miss Universe Malta clinched the Congeniality Award at the Miss Universe contest, creating a moment of national pride.

Political and Legal Controversies

March witnessed a significant blow to Rosianne Cutajar’s political career when chats with businessman Yorgen Fenech were leaked. Malta’s legal framework was challenged as a court decision questioned the Planning Authority’s practices. Amid controversy, Malta appointed a new ombudsman and standards commissioner, signaling a potential shift in political dynamics.

Economic Challenges and Triumphs in Sports

April brought economic concerns to the fore when the European Commission blocked further financial aid to Air Malta. This decision led to the airline’s shutdown and the announcement of a new national airline, KM Malta Airlines. However, the year also saw victories, especially in the sports arena. Malta’s women’s football team achieved a historic promotion during the UEFA Women’s Nations League, dominating League C and beating Latvia, Andorra, and Moldova.

Political Scandals and Cybercrime

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat found himself in the spotlight when an investigation linked him to suspect contracts. The education ministry also fell victim to cybercrime, being defrauded of 300,000 euros via fake invoices from hackers. Despite the challenges, 2023 was a year that tested the nation’s resilience and demonstrated its ability to adapt and evolve.

Crime
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

