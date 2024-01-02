Malaysia’s Kedah State Police Intercept Major Drug Smuggling Operation

Malaysia’s Kedah state police have successfully thwarted a drug smuggling operation, apprehending two Thai nationals and seizing 10.6 kilograms of the notorious drug, syabu. The drugs, with an estimated street value of RM349,800, were cunningly concealed within a spare tire of a pickup truck during a routine inspection at Kampung Baru Balai Pos, Jalan Sungai Korok, Ayer Hitam. The operation unfolded at 11pm on December 28, when the suspects, aged 25 and 41, were arrested following a skirmish with the police.

The Gravity of the Seizure

According to Kedah state police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh, the seized drugs could potentially supply nearly 20,000 drug addicts, highlighting the magnitude of this operation. The suspects are currently under remand for investigation under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. Reinforcing their culpability, the suspects’ urine tests have returned positive results for methamphetamine, a potent and highly addictive stimulant.

Other Recent Law-Enforcement Successes

In a separate but equally impactful New Year’s Eve operation, a total of 1,372 vehicles were inspected. The sweep led to the issuance of 1,055 summonses for various traffic offenses, while 223 vehicles were impounded. A total of 12 individuals were apprehended for a range of offenses, including DUI, reckless driving, drug abuse, and possession of ketum leaves and juice, a locally-abused substance.

A Broader Perspective on Drug Trafficking in Malaysia

In related news, Ong Gim Wah, a prominent Malaysian drug dealer, was recently arrested as part of an extensive crackdown on a drug syndicate spanning Malaysia and the Philippines. Authorities seized 1.6 tonnes of shabu valued at over RM3.6 billion, suspected to have been smuggled from China and Taiwan. Ong Gim Wah faces serious charges, including drug trafficking, money laundering, and tax evasion, and vehemently denies his involvement in the alleged drug syndicate.