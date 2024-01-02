en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Malaysia’s Kedah State Police Intercept Major Drug Smuggling Operation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:50 pm EST
Malaysia’s Kedah State Police Intercept Major Drug Smuggling Operation

Malaysia’s Kedah state police have successfully thwarted a drug smuggling operation, apprehending two Thai nationals and seizing 10.6 kilograms of the notorious drug, syabu. The drugs, with an estimated street value of RM349,800, were cunningly concealed within a spare tire of a pickup truck during a routine inspection at Kampung Baru Balai Pos, Jalan Sungai Korok, Ayer Hitam. The operation unfolded at 11pm on December 28, when the suspects, aged 25 and 41, were arrested following a skirmish with the police.

The Gravity of the Seizure

According to Kedah state police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh, the seized drugs could potentially supply nearly 20,000 drug addicts, highlighting the magnitude of this operation. The suspects are currently under remand for investigation under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. Reinforcing their culpability, the suspects’ urine tests have returned positive results for methamphetamine, a potent and highly addictive stimulant.

Other Recent Law-Enforcement Successes

In a separate but equally impactful New Year’s Eve operation, a total of 1,372 vehicles were inspected. The sweep led to the issuance of 1,055 summonses for various traffic offenses, while 223 vehicles were impounded. A total of 12 individuals were apprehended for a range of offenses, including DUI, reckless driving, drug abuse, and possession of ketum leaves and juice, a locally-abused substance.

A Broader Perspective on Drug Trafficking in Malaysia

In related news, Ong Gim Wah, a prominent Malaysian drug dealer, was recently arrested as part of an extensive crackdown on a drug syndicate spanning Malaysia and the Philippines. Authorities seized 1.6 tonnes of shabu valued at over RM3.6 billion, suspected to have been smuggled from China and Taiwan. Ong Gim Wah faces serious charges, including drug trafficking, money laundering, and tax evasion, and vehemently denies his involvement in the alleged drug syndicate.

0
Crime Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Melbourne Family's Home Targeted in Terrifying Shooting Incident

By Geeta Pillai

Florida GOP Chairman Under Scrutiny for Alleged Video Voyeurism Amidst Rape Claims

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Baltimore's Homicides Hit a Decade Low: A Closer Look at the City's Crime Statistics

By Muhammad Jawad

Idaho Falls Man Detained for Alleged Stalking and Harassment at LDS Church

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Standoff Ends in Arrest of Delhi Village Resident ...
@Crime · 1 min
New Year's Eve Standoff Ends in Arrest of Delhi Village Resident ...
heart comment 0
Lawsuit Filed against Late Model Scout Jean-Luc Brunel’s Estate Alleges Sexual Abuse

By BNN Correspondents

Lawsuit Filed against Late Model Scout Jean-Luc Brunel's Estate Alleges Sexual Abuse
New Year’s Day Tragedy in Palmdale: Man Shot Dead at House Party

By Rizwan Shah

New Year's Day Tragedy in Palmdale: Man Shot Dead at House Party
Woman’s Body Found in Santa Clarita Shopping Center Parking Lot: Ongoing Investigation

By BNN Correspondents

Woman's Body Found in Santa Clarita Shopping Center Parking Lot: Ongoing Investigation
Medford Hospital Under Investigation Following Patient Deaths Linked to Alleged Medication Tampering

By Waqas Arain

Medford Hospital Under Investigation Following Patient Deaths Linked to Alleged Medication Tampering
Latest Headlines
World News
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
10 seconds
Tarpeyo Secures Approval as a Game-Changer in the Treatment of IgAN
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
11 seconds
2024 U.S. Presidential Election: A Turning Point for Global Climate Crisis
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
21 seconds
Notre Dame Football: A Journey into Unfamiliar Territory
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakistan Clash
22 seconds
Mitchell Starc's Bowling Brilliance Sets the Stage in Australia-Pakistan Clash
CFP 1.0: A Decade of Transformation in College Football Concludes
34 seconds
CFP 1.0: A Decade of Transformation in College Football Concludes
Super Bowl Logo Conspiracy Theory Fuels Speculation About Game's Contenders
37 seconds
Super Bowl Logo Conspiracy Theory Fuels Speculation About Game's Contenders
49ers' Fred Warner Addresses Missed Tackles; Team Clinches No. 1 NFC Seed
48 seconds
49ers' Fred Warner Addresses Missed Tackles; Team Clinches No. 1 NFC Seed
New Year's Eve Projection Activism Targets Musk, Trump, and Breed at SF Ferry Building
51 seconds
New Year's Eve Projection Activism Targets Musk, Trump, and Breed at SF Ferry Building
Franklin County Commissioners Elect New Chairman, Invest in Strategic Planning and Trail Repair
55 seconds
Franklin County Commissioners Elect New Chairman, Invest in Strategic Planning and Trail Repair
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
16 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app