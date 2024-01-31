Malaysia's Battle Against Online Child Sexual Exploitation: Challenges and Solutions

In an era where technology is both a boon and a bane, Malaysia grapples with an alarming increase in online sexual crimes against children. Spearheading the fight against this menace is Assistant Commissioner of Police Siti Kamsiah Hassan, the principal assistant director of Malaysia's Sexual, Women, and Child Investigation Division, or D11. The division, however, is wrestling with substantial challenges, predominantly in the realms of training, expertise, and resources.

Training and Expertise

A crucial obstacle impeding D11's progress is the lack of skilled personnel proficient in digital forensics. This lacuna in expertise becomes pronounced in the Malaysia Internet Crime Against Children (MICAC) unit, a division specifically established to tackle online sexual crimes against children. Despite its formal establishment in June 2022, the unit remains understaffed and under-resourced, necessitating further training and advanced tools for effective evidence analysis.

Evidence Analysis and Investigation

The fight against online child exploitation is a battle against numbers. A vast number of Internet Protocol (IP) addresses linked to child sexual abuse material (CSAM) have been reported to the police. However, due to the division's limited resources, only a fraction of these cases have seen active investigation. Further, legal complexities arise when dealing with foreign servers or when crimes are committed by Malaysians abroad. But, the Sexual Offences against Children Act 2017, under Section 3, allows for extraterritorial application, enabling Malaysian authorities to prosecute offenders beyond national boundaries.

Funding and Resources

While the government's 2022 allocation of RM13 million has been fully utilized to create new positions within MICAC, purchase equipment, and conduct awareness campaigns, the division remains underfunded. The number of online child exploitation cases has surged, leaping from 2,660 in 2018 to a staggering 119,825 in 2023. To manage this dramatic escalation, more funding and personnel are imperative.

Public Education Campaigns

Assistant Commissioner Siti Kamsiah Hassan underscores the importance of public education campaigns in preventing and addressing sexual crimes against children. The statistics reveal a disturbing truth: most offences are committed by individuals known to the victims, including family members. Harsher penalties have been enacted under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, especially for those in a relationship of trust with the child. However, these measures are only a part of the solution. Public awareness and education are crucial to deter adults with higher access and proximity to children from committing such heinous crimes.