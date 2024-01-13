en English
Crime

Malaysians Detained in Guantanamo Bay Set to Plead Guilty: Possible Repatriation Looms

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:07 pm EST
Malaysians Detained in Guantanamo Bay Set to Plead Guilty: Possible Repatriation Looms

The end of a two-decade-long ordeal for two Malaysian detainees in Guantanamo Bay is in sight as they are set to admit their guilt in a trial scheduled later this month. Mohammed Nazir Lep and Mohammed Farik Amin, implicated in the notorious 2002 and 2003 bombings in Bali and Jakarta, will face the US military court in the infamous detention center where they have been held in solitary confinement since their arrest in 2003.

Guilty Plea and Potential Sentencing

According to Brian Bouffard, Nazir’s attorney, his client is prepared to plead guilty and take responsibility for his role in the terrorist acts. The nature of their sentences remains undisclosed, with the court still to make a final decision. The two Malaysians were apprehended in Thailand in 2003 and have since experienced severe detention conditions, including torture, as admitted by US authorities.

The Prospect of Repatriation

Ahmad El-Muhammady, a counter-terrorism expert, believes that the trial is a necessary step towards closure. He also suggests the possibility of the duo returning to Malaysia after sentencing for rehabilitation. The Malaysian government is considering repatriating them to serve sentences under the local Prevention of Terrorism Act 2015, which permits detention without trial.

Reintegration into Society

However, before they can be reintegrated into society, El-Muhammady underscores the need for comprehensive psychological, ideological, and security evaluations, coupled with counselling. In a separate development, the case of Indonesian suspect Encep Nurjaman, also known as Hambali, will be heard separately. Hambali, a senior leader of Jemaah Islamiyah with connections to al-Qaeda, was arrested along with the two Malaysians.

Malaysia’s Home Minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, has revealed that discussions have commenced with the US over the repatriation of Mohammed Nazir Lep and Mohammed Farik Amin, although no decision has been reached yet, marking a significant development in this long-standing international legal saga.

Crime Malaysia Terrorism
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

