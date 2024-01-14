en English
China

Malaysian Woman Loses Over Half a Million Ringgit to Investment Scam

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
Malaysian Woman Loses Over Half a Million Ringgit to Investment Scam

In a shocking incident, a 54-year-old female technician from Batu Pahat, Malaysia, fell prey to an investment scam, losing a staggering sum of over half a million ringgit. The woman, whose identity is being withheld for her safety, was lured into the scam via an advertisement on Facebook promising lucrative investment opportunities.

The Deceptive Web of Scam

The unsuspecting victim clicked on the ad, which led to a WhatsApp link. Here, she engaged in a conversation with a supposed woman from China. The fraudster guided her to download an application named ‘PFG Group’ and persuaded her to share her personal details for registration. Trusting the individual, the victim transferred RM314,000 in multiple transactions to three different company accounts, under the illusion of investing.

The Illusion of Profits

In a sophisticated ruse, the fraudsters convinced the victim that her investments had reaped an exponential return of RM2.03 million. To access this ‘gained’ revenue, she was asked to transfer an additional RM240,000, bringing her total payment to a whopping RM554,000. After making the payment, she was informed that her account had been frozen due to allegations of money laundering.

The Aftermath and Police Investigation

The victim hasn’t recovered any of her funds yet, and the case is currently under meticulous investigation for cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code. The police have also issued a stern warning to the public, urging caution against similar scams promising high returns in short timeframes.

Investment scams in Malaysia have seen a 117% increase in illegal proceeds compared to the previous year. These malicious syndicates offer high returns, convincing investors of the safety and risk-free nature of their schemes, leading to a 64.9% surge in cases. A total of 3,409 arrests were made by the police, underscoring the gravity of this menace. The public is advised to remain vigilant and steer clear of schemes that sound too good to be true. While these scams may pay profits in the initial stages, they inevitably cease, leaving victims stranded with little to no recourse.

0
China Crime
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

