Malaysian Tiler Loses RM29,000 in Love Scam Orchestrated on Facebook

A 42-year-old tiler from Kuantan, Malaysia, known as Foong, lost RM29,000 in a love scam involving a woman he met on Facebook. The pair began a relationship on December 5, following which the woman persuaded Foong to invest in a business involving the purchase and sale of luxury items like watches and jewellery, promising handsome commissions in return.

Driven by the allure of lucrative returns, Foong made three transactions to different accounts between December 13 and December 18, totaling RM29,000. With the expectation of profiting from his investments, he was, however, left high and dry when he found himself unable to withdraw the supposed profits.

Failed Attempts to Contact and Police Intervention

Panic set in as Foong found himself unable to contact the woman. After numerous failed attempts to reach out to her, he decided to lodge a police report on December 24. The case was highlighted at a media conference attended by Semambu assemblyman Chan Chun Kuang and Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation (MIHO) public relations officer Daniel Khoo.

Daniel Khoo, in particular, took the opportunity to warn the public about the dangers of such scams. Urging people to be careful when dealing with newfound friends on social media, he emphasized the importance of skepticism and caution when it comes to financial dealings with strangers online.