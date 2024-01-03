en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Malaysian Tiler Loses RM29,000 in Love Scam Orchestrated on Facebook

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:32 pm EST
Malaysian Tiler Loses RM29,000 in Love Scam Orchestrated on Facebook

A 42-year-old tiler from Kuantan, Malaysia, known as Foong, lost RM29,000 in a love scam involving a woman he met on Facebook. The pair began a relationship on December 5, following which the woman persuaded Foong to invest in a business involving the purchase and sale of luxury items like watches and jewellery, promising handsome commissions in return.

Driven by the allure of lucrative returns, Foong made three transactions to different accounts between December 13 and December 18, totaling RM29,000. With the expectation of profiting from his investments, he was, however, left high and dry when he found himself unable to withdraw the supposed profits.

Failed Attempts to Contact and Police Intervention

Panic set in as Foong found himself unable to contact the woman. After numerous failed attempts to reach out to her, he decided to lodge a police report on December 24. The case was highlighted at a media conference attended by Semambu assemblyman Chan Chun Kuang and Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation (MIHO) public relations officer Daniel Khoo.

Daniel Khoo, in particular, took the opportunity to warn the public about the dangers of such scams. Urging people to be careful when dealing with newfound friends on social media, he emphasized the importance of skepticism and caution when it comes to financial dealings with strangers online.

0
Crime Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

comment avatar

Malaysian Falls Victim to RM29,000 Love Scam on Facebook | #datingscams | #lovescams | #facebookscams - Dating Scams 101

· 1 day ago

[…] Click Here For The Original Source […]

Log in to comment

Related news

'Marmalade': Joe Keery and Camila Morrone Take on Unconventional Roles

By BNN Correspondents

Illegal Mining Case: ED Seizes Cash, Ammunition from Sahibganj Deputy Commissioner's Residence

By Rafia Tasleem

US-Based Nigerian Siblings Released After New Year's Day Abduction in Afikpo

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Notorious Delhi Gangster Deepak 'Boxer' Granted Bail Amid Lack of Evidence

By Dil Bar Irshad

Swift Arrest in Soweto Car Theft Case: A Triumph of Coordination ...
@Automotive · 2 mins
Swift Arrest in Soweto Car Theft Case: A Triumph of Coordination ...
heart comment 0
Bronx Shooting: Tyriek Skyfield Pleads Guilty to Illegal Ammunition Charges

By Salman Khan

Bronx Shooting: Tyriek Skyfield Pleads Guilty to Illegal Ammunition Charges
Boardman Police Operation: Arrest Made Amidst High-Risk Investigation

By Rizwan Shah

Boardman Police Operation: Arrest Made Amidst High-Risk Investigation
Miramar’s Annual ‘Guns for Funds’ Drive: A Step Toward Safer Communities

By BNN Correspondents

Miramar's Annual 'Guns for Funds' Drive: A Step Toward Safer Communities
Accused in Rajasthan Murder Case Denied Bail Over Witness Influence Concerns

By Rafia Tasleem

Accused in Rajasthan Murder Case Denied Bail Over Witness Influence Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Labour's Keir Starmer Supports Lowering Voting Age in Next UK Election
31 seconds
Labour's Keir Starmer Supports Lowering Voting Age in Next UK Election
Fan Voting for 2024 NBA All-Star Game Begins: A Closer Look at Potential Starters
35 seconds
Fan Voting for 2024 NBA All-Star Game Begins: A Closer Look at Potential Starters
Kerala Ophthalmologist Removes 9.5-cm Worm from Man's Eye in Rare Medical Case
35 seconds
Kerala Ophthalmologist Removes 9.5-cm Worm from Man's Eye in Rare Medical Case
Multiple Myeloma Patient Contemplates Relocating for Better Treatment Options
52 seconds
Multiple Myeloma Patient Contemplates Relocating for Better Treatment Options
Luke Littler: The Young Dart Prodigy with a Casual Approach to the Game
1 min
Luke Littler: The Young Dart Prodigy with a Casual Approach to the Game
The Importance of Brush Hygiene: Maintaining Hair Health
1 min
The Importance of Brush Hygiene: Maintaining Hair Health
Bom Dia: Portland's New Health-Focused Café Set to Open in February
1 min
Bom Dia: Portland's New Health-Focused Café Set to Open in February
The Evolution and Implications of Prolonged U.S. Presidential Campaigns
1 min
The Evolution and Implications of Prolonged U.S. Presidential Campaigns
A Decade of the ACA: A Significant Shift in Healthcare Coverage in Arkansas
2 mins
A Decade of the ACA: A Significant Shift in Healthcare Coverage in Arkansas
Netflix's 'WIL' Explores WWII Dilemmas in Nazi-Occupied Antwerp
3 hours
Netflix's 'WIL' Explores WWII Dilemmas in Nazi-Occupied Antwerp
Israel arrests 30 more Palestinians in West Bank, tally rises to 5,630 since Oct. 7
3 hours
Israel arrests 30 more Palestinians in West Bank, tally rises to 5,630 since Oct. 7
Palestinian Man Mourns Family Loss Amidst Ongoing Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
4 hours
Palestinian Man Mourns Family Loss Amidst Ongoing Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Palestinian Man Mourns Family Loss Amidst Ongoing Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
4 hours
Palestinian Man Mourns Family Loss Amidst Ongoing Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Amid Israeli Attacks, Garbage Piles Up in Gaza, Adding Environmental Crisis to Humanitarian Woes
4 hours
Amid Israeli Attacks, Garbage Piles Up in Gaza, Adding Environmental Crisis to Humanitarian Woes
Israeli embassies reportedly put on alert following Hamas leader’s assassination
4 hours
Israeli embassies reportedly put on alert following Hamas leader’s assassination
The Grand Return of Creed: A Momentous Occasion in Music History
4 hours
The Grand Return of Creed: A Momentous Occasion in Music History
Zimbabwe's Agriculture Minister Takes Stand Against Illegal Settlements
4 hours
Zimbabwe's Agriculture Minister Takes Stand Against Illegal Settlements
Indian Delegation to Attend 54th World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
Indian Delegation to Attend 54th World Economic Forum in Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app