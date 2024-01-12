en English
Crime

Malaysian Shop Worker Faces Grave Charges for Alleged Murder of Employer

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:50 am EST
Malaysian Shop Worker Faces Grave Charges for Alleged Murder of Employer

In a startling tale of deceit and betrayal, an employee of a mobile phone accessories shop in Malaysia, Yap Kok Ming, 54, stands accused of murdering his employer, Lee Siew Lean, 49. The incident, as alleged, unfolded in a shop nestled in the residential area of Taman Rasi Jaya, Menglembu, between 10 am and noon on January 4.

Charges and Proceedings

As the court proceedings unfolded at the Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Siti Nora Sharif, Ming comprehended the charges leveled against him. Yet, he refrained from making any confession, given the case falls within the purview of the High Court. The charges against Ming are grave, as inscribed in Section 302 of the Penal Code, a statute that mandates the death penalty or incarceration extending from a minimum of 30 years to a maximum of 40 years upon conviction.

Consequences and Further Proceedings

Moreover, if the convict escapes the grip of the death sentence, he is bound to receive a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane, as an additional punitive measure. The wheels of justice continue to turn as the next court date has been slated for March 6, awaiting the autopsy report that could potentially shed more light on the case.

The Representation and Coverage

Deputy public prosecutor Vatchira Wong Rui Fern spearheaded the prosecution, while Ming remained unrepresented in the court. This incident, brimming with intrigue and suspense, was brought into the public eye by The Borneo Bulletin, a stalwart in English dailies in Brunei Darussalam, Sabah, and Sarawak, known for their comprehensive coverage of local and international news along with regional business updates.

Crime Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

