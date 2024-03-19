Malaysian Robber Sentenced: 12 Years, Whippings for Brunei Armed Heist

The High Court in Brunei has delivered a stern message against cross-border crime by sentencing a Malaysian man, Muhammad Amin bin Zabidi, to 12 years in jail and administering 12 whippings for his role in an armed robbery. Judicial Commissioner Muhammed Faisal bin Pehin Datu Juragan Laila Diraja Colonel (Rtd) Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Kefli imposed the sentence on March 14, after the accused changed his initial plea of innocence.

Advertisment

The Heist: A Coordinated Crime

The crime, executed with precision and audacity on September 14, 2023, saw Muhammad Amin collaborating with fellow Malaysian Mohd Saiful Rizal bin Sinen, Indonesian Sakriadi bin Saharuddin, and another accomplice. The gang targeted a residence in Tutong District, Brunei, forcibly entering the premises and terrorizing an elderly homeowner and his family. Armed with a knife, Muhammad Amin played a pivotal role in the heist, which netted cash and gold jewellery valued at over BND69,000.

Collaborative Cross-Border Law Enforcement

Advertisment

The successful apprehension of the perpetrators underscores the effective collaboration between the Royal Brunei Police Force and the Royal Malaysia Police. This partnership was instrumental in tracking down and arresting the gang members, highlighting the critical importance of international cooperation in tackling transnational crimes such as armed robbery.

Implications and Reflections

This case serves as a potent reminder of the relentless efforts by law enforcement agencies to ensure justice prevails across borders. The stiff sentence handed down to Muhammad Amin bin Zabidi not only serves as retribution for the victims but also as a deterrent to potential criminals contemplating cross-border crimes. The collaborative success story between Brunei and Malaysia in this case could inspire further international efforts to combat global criminal enterprises.