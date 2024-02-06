Malaysian Police Uncover Covert Drug Lab in Container during Major Crackdown

On January 30th, in a significant blow to the drug trade, a police raid was conducted on a container in Kampung Bukit Cerakah, Klang. The nondescript container, located amidst the bustling city of Klang, Malaysia, was functioning as a covert drug-processing laboratory.

Arrests and Seizures

Two individuals found in the container were promptly arrested: a local 22-year-old deliveryman and a 37-year-old foreign laborer. The latter was discovered to be residing in the country without valid travel documents. Both suspects are currently under remand, as per Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The police confiscated an alarming amount of illicit substances, including 440g of crystal methamphetamine, 1.03kg of liquid methamphetamine, and a staggering 53.03kg of ephedrine powder. The operation of this illegal enterprise had been ongoing for over two months, utilizing a piece of land initially leased for oil processing.

Op Tapis Khas SeMalaysia

The raid forms part of a larger crackdown named Op Tapis Khas SeMalaysia, which targeted 193 locations known for drug activities. From January 29 to 31, this operation conducted 349 raids, resulting in the arrest of 670 individuals. This tally includes drug dealers and persons with outstanding warrants.

A variety of drugs amounting to 63.544kg and 32 liters was seized, carrying a market value of approximately RM868,163. In addition to the narcotics, authorities also confiscated a homemade air rifle.

The drug lab case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. This law carries a potential death penalty, indicating the seriousness of the crime. Meanwhile, the air rifle case is under investigation as per Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960.

This string of operations signifies a determined effort by the Malaysian authorities to curb drug-related criminal activities and protect the community from the devastating effects of drug abuse.