en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Malaysian Police Sergeant Faces Corruption Charges, Pleads Not Guilty

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:30 pm EST
Malaysian Police Sergeant Faces Corruption Charges, Pleads Not Guilty

In a case that has set tongues wagging in Johor Baru, Malaysia, 35-year-old police sergeant S. Usha Nanthiny stands accused of a corruption charge. The allegation revolves around her acceptance of a RM20,000 bribe, a move purportedly made to prevent the arrest of a man’s wife under investigation for criminal breach of trust. The incident unfolded on August 28, 2022, within the confines of the Segamat police district headquarters. Usha Nanthiny, at the time, was an active member of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID).

Not Guilty Plea and Potential Consequences

Standing before judge Siti Noraida Sulaiman in the Sessions Court, Usha Nanthiny pleaded not guilty to the charge. The weight of the charge is significant. If found guilty, the sergeant could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine that is either five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is greater. The prosecution was led by Nik Lokman Hakim Nik Mohd Nor and DPP Zander Lim Wai Keong, while S. Selvatheran held the fort for the defense.

Terms of Bail and Future Proceedings

The court set the bail at RM12,000 with one surety. As part of the bail conditions, Usha Nanthiny is required to report monthly to the MACC office in Segamat. Additionally, she is required to surrender her international passport. This case adds to the growing list of corruption cases involving law enforcement personnel, highlighting the urgent need for systemic reforms and stringent anti-corruption measures.

0
Crime Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
8 seconds ago
Nashville School Shooting: A Tragedy Sparks Nationwide Debate
On March 27, 2023, a tragic mass shooting unfolded at a school in Nashville, Tennessee. The assailant, a transgender individual named Audrey Hale, targeted The Covenant School, leading to the unfortunate deaths of three students and three staff members. This incident, one of many recent gun violence episodes in educational institutions, has ignited discussions on
Nashville School Shooting: A Tragedy Sparks Nationwide Debate
Urgent Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Heavynne Lee Jackson in Sandy, Utah
1 min ago
Urgent Search for Missing 14-Year-Old Heavynne Lee Jackson in Sandy, Utah
The Disappearance of Hydi Cain: A Community in Search
2 mins ago
The Disappearance of Hydi Cain: A Community in Search
Conway Man Sentenced to 50 Years: A Case of Murder and Firearms Charges
43 seconds ago
Conway Man Sentenced to 50 Years: A Case of Murder and Firearms Charges
Police Arrest Two in Connection with Minor's Murder in Purnia District, Patna
44 seconds ago
Police Arrest Two in Connection with Minor's Murder in Purnia District, Patna
Belmont Shooting: Unidentified Victim in Critical Condition
1 min ago
Belmont Shooting: Unidentified Victim in Critical Condition
Latest Headlines
World News
Pro-Palestine Heckler Removed from Governor Abbott's Texas Campaign Event
7 seconds
Pro-Palestine Heckler Removed from Governor Abbott's Texas Campaign Event
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Transformation: An Inside Look at His Rigorous Training and Diet for Deadpool 3
8 seconds
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Transformation: An Inside Look at His Rigorous Training and Diet for Deadpool 3
Tragic Death of Ride-Hailing Driver Sparks Concern Over Working Conditions
16 seconds
Tragic Death of Ride-Hailing Driver Sparks Concern Over Working Conditions
Victorian Opposition Leader Points to Signs of Division in State Government
24 seconds
Victorian Opposition Leader Points to Signs of Division in State Government
Jamaat-e-Islami's Youth Workers Convention: A Pledge for Peace and Development
42 seconds
Jamaat-e-Islami's Youth Workers Convention: A Pledge for Peace and Development
Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame Welcomes 16th Class
53 seconds
Texas Swimming & Diving Hall of Fame Welcomes 16th Class
MP Dinara Ashimova Raises Alarm Over Risky Construction Near Bishkek's Veterinary Lab
57 seconds
MP Dinara Ashimova Raises Alarm Over Risky Construction Near Bishkek's Veterinary Lab
Adelaide Strikers' Remarkable Turnaround in the Big Bash League
1 min
Adelaide Strikers' Remarkable Turnaround in the Big Bash League
West Coast Eagles' Liam Ryan Injured: A Potential Setback for the Team
4 mins
West Coast Eagles' Liam Ryan Injured: A Potential Setback for the Team
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
22 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
25 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
29 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
3 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app