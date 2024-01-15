Malaysian Police Sergeant Faces Corruption Charges, Pleads Not Guilty

In a case that has set tongues wagging in Johor Baru, Malaysia, 35-year-old police sergeant S. Usha Nanthiny stands accused of a corruption charge. The allegation revolves around her acceptance of a RM20,000 bribe, a move purportedly made to prevent the arrest of a man’s wife under investigation for criminal breach of trust. The incident unfolded on August 28, 2022, within the confines of the Segamat police district headquarters. Usha Nanthiny, at the time, was an active member of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID).

Not Guilty Plea and Potential Consequences

Standing before judge Siti Noraida Sulaiman in the Sessions Court, Usha Nanthiny pleaded not guilty to the charge. The weight of the charge is significant. If found guilty, the sergeant could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine that is either five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is greater. The prosecution was led by Nik Lokman Hakim Nik Mohd Nor and DPP Zander Lim Wai Keong, while S. Selvatheran held the fort for the defense.

Terms of Bail and Future Proceedings

The court set the bail at RM12,000 with one surety. As part of the bail conditions, Usha Nanthiny is required to report monthly to the MACC office in Segamat. Additionally, she is required to surrender her international passport. This case adds to the growing list of corruption cases involving law enforcement personnel, highlighting the urgent need for systemic reforms and stringent anti-corruption measures.