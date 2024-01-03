en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Malaysian Law Enforcement’s New Year’s Eve Crackdown: 84 Arrests and Over 6,000 Summonses

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
Malaysian Law Enforcement’s New Year’s Eve Crackdown: 84 Arrests and Over 6,000 Summonses

As the world ushered in the new year with fireworks and celebrations, Malaysia’s law enforcement officers were working tirelessly to maintain order and safety. Between December 31 and January 1, they conducted 137 operations across the country, arresting 84 individuals for various offences and issuing 6,297 summonses for traffic violations.

Details of the Operations

The Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department of Bukit Aman oversaw these operations under the watchful eye of the director, Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri. Out of the 84 arrests, 52 individuals were investigated under the Road Transport Act 1987, 24 fell under the scope of the Immigration Act 1959, and eight were connected to offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The most common offence was the failure to display vehicle registration numbers properly, which accounted for 1,788 of the summonses. Another 1,422 summonses were issued for driving without a valid driving license. A significant action was the seizure of 366 vehicles under Section 60 of the Road Transport Act 1987. The operations involved the participation of 4,378 officers from various enforcement agencies.

Malaysia’s Battle with Traffic Offences

Malaysia reported nearly 600,000 road accidents in 2023, with 12,417 cases resulting in fatalities. The state of Selangor had the highest rate of road accidents at 173,129 cases, followed by Johor at 87,370, and Kuala Lumpur at 72,701. Selangor also tragically topped the list with the highest road accident death toll at 2,092, followed closely by Johor with 2,010 deaths and Perak with 1,321 deaths.

Integrated Operations against Smuggling

During the same period, an integrated operation in Padang Besar, Malaysia led to the arrest of 22 people and the seizure of goods worth RM1.07 million, including subsidised fuel meant to be smuggled into a neighbouring country. This operation involved multiple agencies, including the police, Royal Malaysian Customs, the Immigration Department, the Road Transport Department, and the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry. Three of these suspects were on the wanted list for drug offences.

The authorities’ commitment to law enforcement during the festive season ensured the safety and security of the public. Their efforts reflect their dedication to reduce crime rates and traffic violations in the country, setting a strong precedent for the new year.

0
Crime Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hanover Township Woman Escapes Unharmed as Ex-Boyfriend Opens Fire

By Wojciech Zylm

Radcliffe Woman Banned from Keeping Animals for Five Years Following Severe Neglect

By Geeta Pillai

Newcastle Bar Brawl on New Year's Eve: One Arrested, Another Hospitalized

By Muhammad Jawad

Child's 911 Call Leads to Grim Discovery in North Charleston Murder-Suicide

By Salman Khan

From Party to Tragedy: Woman Convicted of Fiancé's Murder Awaits Sent ...
@Crime · 4 mins
From Party to Tragedy: Woman Convicted of Fiancé's Murder Awaits Sent ...
heart comment 0
Hit-and-Run Incidents over Holiday Season in Mississippi and Tennessee

By BNN Correspondents

Hit-and-Run Incidents over Holiday Season in Mississippi and Tennessee
Alabama’s Parole Board Denies Parole to Two Inmates

By Bijay Laxmi

Alabama's Parole Board Denies Parole to Two Inmates
Argentina Foils Suspected Terrorist Act: Arrests Three Foreign Nationals

By BNN Correspondents

Argentina Foils Suspected Terrorist Act: Arrests Three Foreign Nationals
Gangland Gunman Marc Webley Shot Dead on New Year’s Eve: A Targeted Attack in Edinburgh

By BNN Correspondents

Gangland Gunman Marc Webley Shot Dead on New Year's Eve: A Targeted Attack in Edinburgh
Latest Headlines
World News
Josh Anderson's Injury Adds to Montreal Canadiens' Growing List of Injured Players
41 seconds
Josh Anderson's Injury Adds to Montreal Canadiens' Growing List of Injured Players
From Classroom to Court: Sinéad Lohan to Represent Ireland in the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup
1 min
From Classroom to Court: Sinéad Lohan to Represent Ireland in the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup
France and Morocco's Diplomatic Rift over Western Sahara Intensifies in 2024
1 min
France and Morocco's Diplomatic Rift over Western Sahara Intensifies in 2024
Sakkari and Tsitsipas Lead Greece to United Cup Quarterfinals
2 mins
Sakkari and Tsitsipas Lead Greece to United Cup Quarterfinals
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
Patrick Michael Keefe Jr. Inaugurated as Revere's Mayor: Unveils Vision for the City
2 mins
Patrick Michael Keefe Jr. Inaugurated as Revere's Mayor: Unveils Vision for the City
Groundbreaking Late Sunday Evening Meeting at Wolverhampton: A New Chapter in British Horse Racing
3 mins
Groundbreaking Late Sunday Evening Meeting at Wolverhampton: A New Chapter in British Horse Racing
Spanish Citizen Released from Iranian Custody Sheds Light on Risks
3 mins
Spanish Citizen Released from Iranian Custody Sheds Light on Risks
Florida's Surgeon General Calls for Halt in Use of mRNA Vaccines Amid Safety Concerns
3 mins
Florida's Surgeon General Calls for Halt in Use of mRNA Vaccines Amid Safety Concerns
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
4 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
12 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
22 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
5 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
5 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app