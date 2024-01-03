Malaysian Law Enforcement’s New Year’s Eve Crackdown: 84 Arrests and Over 6,000 Summonses

As the world ushered in the new year with fireworks and celebrations, Malaysia’s law enforcement officers were working tirelessly to maintain order and safety. Between December 31 and January 1, they conducted 137 operations across the country, arresting 84 individuals for various offences and issuing 6,297 summonses for traffic violations.

Details of the Operations

The Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department of Bukit Aman oversaw these operations under the watchful eye of the director, Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri. Out of the 84 arrests, 52 individuals were investigated under the Road Transport Act 1987, 24 fell under the scope of the Immigration Act 1959, and eight were connected to offences under the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The most common offence was the failure to display vehicle registration numbers properly, which accounted for 1,788 of the summonses. Another 1,422 summonses were issued for driving without a valid driving license. A significant action was the seizure of 366 vehicles under Section 60 of the Road Transport Act 1987. The operations involved the participation of 4,378 officers from various enforcement agencies.

Malaysia’s Battle with Traffic Offences

Malaysia reported nearly 600,000 road accidents in 2023, with 12,417 cases resulting in fatalities. The state of Selangor had the highest rate of road accidents at 173,129 cases, followed by Johor at 87,370, and Kuala Lumpur at 72,701. Selangor also tragically topped the list with the highest road accident death toll at 2,092, followed closely by Johor with 2,010 deaths and Perak with 1,321 deaths.

Integrated Operations against Smuggling

During the same period, an integrated operation in Padang Besar, Malaysia led to the arrest of 22 people and the seizure of goods worth RM1.07 million, including subsidised fuel meant to be smuggled into a neighbouring country. This operation involved multiple agencies, including the police, Royal Malaysian Customs, the Immigration Department, the Road Transport Department, and the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry. Three of these suspects were on the wanted list for drug offences.

The authorities’ commitment to law enforcement during the festive season ensured the safety and security of the public. Their efforts reflect their dedication to reduce crime rates and traffic violations in the country, setting a strong precedent for the new year.