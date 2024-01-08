en English
Crime

Malaysian Law Enforcement Officer Detained in Drug Syndicate Crackdown

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:29 am EST
Malaysian Law Enforcement Officer Detained in Drug Syndicate Crackdown

In an unprecedented crackdown, Malaysian authorities have detained a law enforcement officer on suspicion of being an integral part of Sabah’s largest drug syndicate.

The suspect, a 43-year-old officer, was arrested in the Klang Valley on December 29, 2023. The officer, who had previously served in Sabah, is believed to have been a ‘transporter’ for the syndicate.

This arrest, as announced by Deputy Inspector General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, takes the total number of individuals apprehended under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 to 11.

The identity of the officer and the specific law enforcement agency he was affiliated with remain undisclosed.

The investigation is in full swing, and the authorities have not ruled out the potential for further arrests.

The arrest of the officer is part of a broader operation aimed at dismantling the drug syndicate, which has been operational since 2015.

Crime Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

