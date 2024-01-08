Malaysian Law Enforcement Officer Detained in Drug Syndicate Crackdown

In an unprecedented crackdown, Malaysian authorities have detained a law enforcement officer on suspicion of being an integral part of Sabah’s largest drug syndicate.

The suspect, a 43-year-old officer, was arrested in the Klang Valley on December 29, 2023. The officer, who had previously served in Sabah, is believed to have been a ‘transporter’ for the syndicate.

This arrest, as announced by Deputy Inspector General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay, takes the total number of individuals apprehended under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 to 11.

The identity of the officer and the specific law enforcement agency he was affiliated with remain undisclosed.

The investigation is in full swing, and the authorities have not ruled out the potential for further arrests.

The arrest of the officer is part of a broader operation aimed at dismantling the drug syndicate, which has been operational since 2015.