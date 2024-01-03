Malaysian Authorities Intercept Major Smuggling Operation, Seize Large Contraband Haul

In a significant blow to illicit activities, Malaysian authorities have intercepted a sizable smuggling operation in Padang Besar, confiscating a large haul of contraband, including 1,400 liters of petrol, 981.5 liters of diesel, and 69 packets of subsidized cooking oil intended to be smuggled into neighboring countries. The operation, launched on December 16th under the stewardship of a figure named Muhammad, was a joint effort involving multiple government agencies, including the police, Royal Malaysian Customs, Immigration Department, Road Transport Department, and the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry.

Modified Vehicles and Equipment Seized

During the crackdown, authorities seized 12 pickup trucks, two cars, and oil-pumping equipment. Notably, many of these vehicles, particularly the pickup trucks, had been modified with larger tanks to accommodate extra quantities of subsidized fuel. This modification reflects the smugglers’ audacious attempts to maximize their illicit gains from this dangerous and illegal enterprise.

Arrests and Previous Criminal Records

Among those arrested in the operation, three suspects in their 20s were found to be already on a wanted list for drug offenses under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. Their capture not only disrupts the fuel smuggling operation but also offers potential leads for ongoing investigations into drug-related crimes across the region.

Parallel Operations and Seizures

In parallel developments, FC Balochistan personnel thwarted attempts to smuggle items via trucks and passenger buses in Mastung, Nushki, and Dera Murad Jamali. Approximately 3,400 kg of ephedrine were confiscated among other items. In a separate operation in Kedah, authorities arrested two Thai nationals and seized 10.6 kilograms of syabu worth RM349,800. The suspects are being held for further investigation under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. In addition, a New Year’s Eve operation resulted in the inspection of 1,372 vehicles, issuance of 1,055 summonses for transportation offenses, and the apprehension of 12 individuals for various offenses. In a major coup, Malaysian drug dealer Ong Gim Wah was arrested as part of a crackdown on a drug syndicate, with authorities seizing 1.6 tonnes of shabu valued at over RM3.6 billion.