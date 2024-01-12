en English
Crime

Malaysian AGC Dismisses Azlan Man’s Plea to Reconsider Charges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
Malaysian AGC Dismisses Azlan Man’s Plea to Reconsider Charges

The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) in Malaysia has rebuffed a plea by former Perlis Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man, declining his request to reconsider his ten charges related to making false claims and procuring proceeds from illicit activities. This decision was communicated to the Sessions Court Judge, Azura Alwi, by the Deputy Public Prosecutor, Noralis Mat Rasyidah Azmi Kalai.

Dismissal of Representation

The AGC’s dismissal of the representation, which was submitted on November 9 of the previous year, was officially declared during a scheduled court proceeding. The refusal underscores the seriousness of the charges faced by Azlan Man, a former state leader who stands accused of corruption and financial misconduct.

Legal Implications

Azlan Man, aged 65, pleaded not guilty to all ten charges—five counts of submitting false overseas travel claims and another five of acquiring proceeds from illegal activities. If found guilty, he could face prison sentences of up to 20 years for the former and 15 years for the latter. The court has scheduled the trial to commence on July 18, with several other dates set aside for the proceedings.

Unyielding Stance

The AGC’s rejection of the plea signifies an unyielding stance against corruption and financial misconduct, illuminating the stringent legal measures in place in Malaysia. This case serves as a poignant reminder of the consequences of such malfeasance, with a former state leader facing potential lengthy prison terms.

Crime Malaysia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

