Malaysia Detains 119 Illegal Immigrants in Nationwide Raids

In a series of coordinated raids across the country, Malaysian authorities have detained a total of 119 illegal immigrants from various nationalities.

The operations were carried out by different branches of the Immigration Department (JIM), with support from the National Registration Department and the Civil Defence Force.

Terengganu Immigration Department Detains 13

In the city of Kuala Nerus, the Terengganu Immigration Department arrested 13 illegal immigrants at the Tok Jembal football field.

The immigrants, consisting of 10 Myanmar and three Bangladeshi nationals aged between 20 and 55, were apprehended under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amended 2002) for not possessing valid documents.

Ops PeWA Yields Additional Arrests

In a separate operation tagged Ops PeWA conducted earlier in the day, six more illegal immigrants were arrested. This operation, which targeted foreign nationals operating vehicles, took place at the Terengganu JPJ Hall in Bukit Kecil.

Collaborating with the Road Transport Department and the Royal Malaysia Police, the operation led to the arrest of three Bangladeshi, two Myanmar, and one Cambodian national, the latter arrested for overstaying his visa under Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act.

Wisma Persekutuan Announces Arrests

The announcement of these series of arrests was made during a press conference at Wisma Persekutuan. This follows a larger Immigration Department operation in Rawang, where 106 illegal immigrants, including nationals from Bangladesh, Myanmar, Indonesia and Pakistan, were detained at Seri Cempaka Apartments for offences such as lack of identification documents and overstaying.

The Malaysian authorities have reiterated their commitment to curbing illegal immigration, promising stern action against employers or individuals who employ or protect illegal immigrants. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to regulate immigration and ensure adherence to the country’s laws and regulations.