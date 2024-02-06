Makurdi Trader Remanded on Charges of Cultism and Culpable Homicide

In a shocking turn of events, Makurdi witnessed an act of heinous crime when a 26-year-old trader, Jemilu Sule, was remanded by the Chief Magistrates' Court on grave charges of cultism and culpable homicide. Sule, a resident of Naka Road in Makurdi, has been accused of being a part of the outlawed Viking Confraternity and the brutal murder of a woman, Mrs. Esther Amali, and her housemaid, Mercy Wuese.

Gruesome Crime Shakes Makurdi

The incident which sent shockwaves through the city occurred on January 14. Sule is reported to have trespassed into the residence of the victims and mercilessly stabbed both Mrs. Amali and Wuese, leading to their untimely deaths. The crime was reported by Mrs. Amali's son, Godwin Amali, who remains traumatized by the loss of his mother and her maid.

Accused Remanded, Case Adjourned

Chief Magistrate Mr. Kelvin Mbanongun, presiding over the case, ordered the remand of Sule at the Correctional Centre in Makurdi. The case was adjourned until March 21, with the defendant not given the opportunity to enter a plea due to the jurisdictional considerations of the court.

Prosecution Alleges Violation of Benue Laws

The prosecution, led by Insp Godwin Ato, has claimed that the offences committed by Sule are in stark violation of the Abduction, Hostage taking, Kidnapping, Secret cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Law of Benue, 2017, and the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004. As the city of Makurdi awaits justice for Mrs. Amali and Wuese, the case against Sule serves as a chilling reminder of the danger posed by cultism and unlawful societies.