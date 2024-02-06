Major Theft Case Adjourned in Ghana: Former Minister's Residence at the Center

Legal proceedings against seven individuals accused of stealing substantial amounts of money and other valuables from the residence of Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, a former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources in Ghana, have been adjourned until March 8, 2024. The adjournment, presided over by Mrs. Justice Marie-Louise Simmons, occurred due to the late arrival of defense counsel and prosecution at the scheduled Case Management Conference (CMC).

The Accused and Charges

Among the accused are Patience Botwe, Christiana Achab, Job Pomary, Malik Dauda, Sarah Agyei, Benjamin Sowa, and Yahaya Sumaila. They have been charged with conspiracy to steal, stealing, dishonestly receiving, and money laundering. The items allegedly stolen include one million dollars, 300,000 Euros, jewelry, and other valuables. All the accused have pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted bail totaling GHC5,250,000.

Case Management Conference (CMC)

The CMC, a critical juncture in the legal proceedings, was scheduled to take place at the recent hearing. However, due to the absence of both the defense counsel and the prosecution, Mrs. Justice Marie-Louise Simmons decided to postpone the CMC. The rescheduled date for the next hearing and the CMC is now set for March 8, 2024.

Professional Bailers and Bail Issues

During the proceedings, the defense counsel for the fifth defendant raised issues with the sureties presented for bail. One of the sureties was identified by the investigator as a 'professional bailer,' a term used for individuals who frequently act as sureties in court cases. This matter is set to be addressed at the rescheduled hearing on March 8.