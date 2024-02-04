Major General Tommy Mthombeni Lead 'Operation Shanela', Reinforcing Law Enforcement in Mamelodi East

In a concerted effort to bolster law enforcement and curtail criminal activities in Mamelodi East, Tshwane, Major General Tommy Mthombeni spearheaded 'Operation Shanela' on the rain-lashed Saturday of 3rd February. An initiative marked by the collaboration of various enforcement agencies, it aimed to reinforce state authority and contribute to local crime reduction efforts.

The operation, conducted in partnership with Home Affairs and Traffic Police, was designed to address prominent local crimes such as contact crimes, murders, assaults, hijackings, and house breakings. This initiative followed a suspect raid on Friday, 2nd February, which resulted in the arrest of 696 suspects. This number included 10 undocumented individuals, 12 motorists charged with drinking and driving, and the recovery of two stolen vehicles.

A Stern Warning to Criminals

Amid the operation, Mthombeni underscored the serious issue of cash in transit heists. He warned criminals to expect severe consequences for their actions, reinforcing the authority's commitment to community safety. Mthombeni also highlighted challenges such as illegal land and building occupations and illegal mining, outlining strategies to combat car hijackings and theft.

A local resident, Mathapelo Maila, commended the police for their strategic roadblocks and relentless efforts to combat crime in Mamelodi. She expressed relief at the authorities' proactive approach, reflecting the wider community's hope for a safer neighbourhood. Major General Tommy Mthombeni, who had previously worked closely with the now-retired Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing operations to ensure community safety.