Major Drug Trafficking Network Dismantled in South Wales: 92 Years of Sentences Handed Out

In a significant blow to the narcotics trade in South Wales, seven members of an organised crime syndicate have been sentenced to a combined term exceeding 92 years. This successful crackdown is a result of Operation Bluebell, a complex investigation undertaken by Tarian, the regional organised crime unit designated for Southern Wales.

Operation Bluebell: The Game Changer

Spanning the South Wales and Dyfed-Powys police areas, Operation Bluebell led to the capture of seven key conspirators. During the operation, an impressive haul of drugs was seized. It included seven kilograms of cocaine, estimated to be worth nearly £600,000, 18 kilograms of cannabis with an approximate value of £175,000, and a batch of 1,000 cannabis plants. Authorities also confiscated around £100,000 in cash.

Adding to the tally, an industrial-sized cannabis cultivation operation was dismantled in Lampeter. The potential street value of the drugs produced here was projected at over £500,000.

The Gang’s Wide Distribution Network

The gang, based in Cardiff, was instrumental in facilitating the supply of cocaine and cannabis. Their operations extended far beyond their base, managing customer bases in Swansea, Port Talbot, and surrounding areas. The group had a complex hierarchy with individuals assigned specific roles in sourcing, distributing, and maintaining the drug supply.

Key Players Behind Bars

Among the convicted, Klodian Zefi, Fation Bardhaj, and Bardhok Bardhoj were identified as substantial figures in Cardiff. Gregory Hardy helmed the operations in Swansea. Elon Joseph, working under Hardy, and David Price, acting as a courier, were also part of this sophisticated network. The successful convictions of these individuals mark a substantial victory against organised crime in South Wales.