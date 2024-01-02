en English
Crime

Major Drug Seizure in Statesville Leads to Three Arrests

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:54 pm EST
Major Drug Seizure in Statesville Leads to Three Arrests

A trio of arrests in Statesville, Iredell County, has led to a notable drug seizure, with a local residence at the center of the investigation. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the arrest of Lisa Ann Evans, 56, Shannon Dalton Shook, 37, and Katelynn Paige Woolledge, 27, in relation to the case.

Charges Laid

Lisa Ann Evans faces a series of felony charges, including trafficking cocaine by possession, manufacturing a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell and deliver both cocaine and marijuana. Shannon Dalton Shook has been charged with felony possession of cocaine, in addition to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Katelynn Paige Woolledge also faces a charge for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Arrest

The arrests were made by Deputies Cory Wilson and Donald Joyce, who originally set out to serve Evans with felony narcotics warrants. They found Evans in possession of cocaine. This led to a subsequent search warrant and the discovery of 34.67 grams of cocaine and 193.8 grams of marijuana, alongside drug paraphernalia.

Presumption of Innocence

As the legal process continues, it is important to remember that the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Crime United States
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

