Major Drug Seizure in Statesville Leads to Three Arrests

A trio of arrests in Statesville, Iredell County, has led to a notable drug seizure, with a local residence at the center of the investigation. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the arrest of Lisa Ann Evans, 56, Shannon Dalton Shook, 37, and Katelynn Paige Woolledge, 27, in relation to the case.

Charges Laid

Lisa Ann Evans faces a series of felony charges, including trafficking cocaine by possession, manufacturing a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell and deliver both cocaine and marijuana. Shannon Dalton Shook has been charged with felony possession of cocaine, in addition to misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Katelynn Paige Woolledge also faces a charge for misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Arrest

The arrests were made by Deputies Cory Wilson and Donald Joyce, who originally set out to serve Evans with felony narcotics warrants. They found Evans in possession of cocaine. This led to a subsequent search warrant and the discovery of 34.67 grams of cocaine and 193.8 grams of marijuana, alongside drug paraphernalia.

Presumption of Innocence

As the legal process continues, it is important to remember that the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.