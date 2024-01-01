en English
Conflict & Defence

Major Drug Bust Seizes Narcotics Worth Over $10 Million

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:54 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:10 am EST
Major Drug Bust Seizes Narcotics Worth Over $10 Million

In a significant stride against illegal drug trafficking, law enforcement agencies have seized narcotics valued at over $10 million, landing a major blow to the operations of involved drug syndicates. The interception, a result of a well-coordinated operation, witnessed the confiscation of various substances notorious for their high demand and abuse potential.

The Unveiling of Project Cobra

ALERT RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime and the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration, in a cross-border investigation dubbed Project Cobra, managed to intercept over $55 million worth of methamphetamine and cocaine. The operation involved multiple police agencies and specialized units, seized millions in property, luxury vehicles, and cash, and led to the arrest of fifteen individuals and one business, collectively charged with 80 criminal offenses.

Myanmar: The Opium Epicenter

The Golden Triangle region of Myanmar, a major opium-producing area since the 1950s, has witnessed an increase in opium poppy cultivation. In 2022, the cultivation area saw a 33% increase, while yield potential spiked by 88%. Consequently, in 2023, Myanmar became the world’s largest producer of opium. There have been allegations of drug money laundering through the Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise (MOGE), with funds exceeding 60 million, originating from Myanmar’s most notorious drug lord Khun Sa, being channeled through the company.

Sri Lanka’s Crackdown on Methamphetamine

Sri Lanka has made an aggressive stance against methamphetamine, known as ICE, arresting over 6,000 individuals and seizing 377 kg of the drug by October 2022. The number of drug-related arrests has surged by 77.8% from 2021, with 35,765 heroin-related arrests, 25,114 cannabis-related arrests, and 6,728 ICE-related arrests. The country has been witnessing a decrease in the purity level of drugs, and street-level prices have plummeted post-pandemic. However, the National Dangerous Drugs Control Board (NDDCB) has observed a surge of drugs in the Colombo district and countrywide, in anticipation of the school holidays and tourist season, indicating the need for intensified raids and arrests.

The substantial seizure of these narcotics symbolizes a significant financial setback for criminal organizations and a potential lifesaver, preventing these substances from reaching the streets. The agencies involved in this seizure are expected to continue their relentless efforts in dismantling the networks of illegal drug distribution, as part of a broader strategy to combat drug abuse and its associated societal harms.

Conflict & Defence Crime Law
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

