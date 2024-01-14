Major Drug Bust in Crabwood Creek: 204 Pounds of Cannabis Seized

On January 12, 2024, the tranquil community of Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, was the backdrop of a significant drug bust. In a collaborative effort, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and local law enforcement seized a substantial cache of cannabis weighing 204 pounds. The clandestine operation disrupted an ongoing drug trafficking operation, leading to the apprehension of one suspect and the escape of another.

Caught in the Act

As CANU officers approached a boat docked at Crabwood Creek, they spotted two males in the process of loading the vessel with suspicious packages. Upon spotting the law enforcement officers, the duo attempted to flee the scene. Despite the sudden breakout, the team managed to capture one of the suspects on the spot. The other, unfortunately, was able to evade the officers.

A Familiar Face

The detained individual, identified as Anthony Sugrim, is no stranger to CANU. A resident of Crabwood Creek, Sugrim was previously arrested on August 11, 2023. His re-arrest shows a pattern of involvement in drug trafficking, raising concerns about recidivism among offenders.

A Step Towards Curbing Drug Trafficking

The seized cannabis, along with the apprehended suspect, was transported to CANU’s Headquarters for further proceedings. This operation is a testament to CANU’s relentless efforts to combat drug trafficking and related criminal activities in the region. The incident also underscores the importance of inter-agency cooperation in tackling such complex and far-reaching illegal activities.