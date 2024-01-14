en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Major Drug Bust in Crabwood Creek: 204 Pounds of Cannabis Seized

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
Major Drug Bust in Crabwood Creek: 204 Pounds of Cannabis Seized

On January 12, 2024, the tranquil community of Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, was the backdrop of a significant drug bust. In a collaborative effort, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) and local law enforcement seized a substantial cache of cannabis weighing 204 pounds. The clandestine operation disrupted an ongoing drug trafficking operation, leading to the apprehension of one suspect and the escape of another.

Caught in the Act

As CANU officers approached a boat docked at Crabwood Creek, they spotted two males in the process of loading the vessel with suspicious packages. Upon spotting the law enforcement officers, the duo attempted to flee the scene. Despite the sudden breakout, the team managed to capture one of the suspects on the spot. The other, unfortunately, was able to evade the officers.

A Familiar Face

The detained individual, identified as Anthony Sugrim, is no stranger to CANU. A resident of Crabwood Creek, Sugrim was previously arrested on August 11, 2023. His re-arrest shows a pattern of involvement in drug trafficking, raising concerns about recidivism among offenders.

A Step Towards Curbing Drug Trafficking

The seized cannabis, along with the apprehended suspect, was transported to CANU’s Headquarters for further proceedings. This operation is a testament to CANU’s relentless efforts to combat drug trafficking and related criminal activities in the region. The incident also underscores the importance of inter-agency cooperation in tackling such complex and far-reaching illegal activities.

0
Crime Guyana
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Essequibo Coast Man Remanded on Murder Charges: The Tragic Altercation
In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through the community of Lima Sands, Essequibo Coast, a man identified as Elroy Matthias, 20, has been charged with a murder that occurred on the seventh of January, 2024. The victim, Ricardo John, aged 25, reportedly succumbed to fatal injuries after an intense altercation. An Indictable Charge
Essequibo Coast Man Remanded on Murder Charges: The Tragic Altercation
Crimes Within Prisons: An Unsettling Reality
21 mins ago
Crimes Within Prisons: An Unsettling Reality
Animal Cruelty Case Reveals Disturbing Abuse of XL Bully by Owner
23 mins ago
Animal Cruelty Case Reveals Disturbing Abuse of XL Bully by Owner
Swift Justice: Jalandhar Police Solve Murder Case within Hours of Discovery
9 mins ago
Swift Justice: Jalandhar Police Solve Murder Case within Hours of Discovery
Audit Reveals Decade-Long Negligence in Illegal Fish Farm and Leisure Centre Operations in Cyprus
9 mins ago
Audit Reveals Decade-Long Negligence in Illegal Fish Farm and Leisure Centre Operations in Cyprus
The Rashomon Effect in Maltese Criminal Justice: The Case of the Degiorgio Brothers
19 mins ago
The Rashomon Effect in Maltese Criminal Justice: The Case of the Degiorgio Brothers
Latest Headlines
World News
UNH Triumphs in Shootout Victory Against 13th Ranked Boston College
41 seconds
UNH Triumphs in Shootout Victory Against 13th Ranked Boston College
Boys' Prep Basketball Games: A Series of Thrilling Matches
45 seconds
Boys' Prep Basketball Games: A Series of Thrilling Matches
Alabama Triumphs over Mississippi State in College Basketball Showdown
46 seconds
Alabama Triumphs over Mississippi State in College Basketball Showdown
Thrills and Triumphs: A Roundup on Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games
59 seconds
Thrills and Triumphs: A Roundup on Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Games
Sacramento State Emerges Victorious in Tight Contest Against Idaho State
1 min
Sacramento State Emerges Victorious in Tight Contest Against Idaho State
Loyola Marymount Triumphs Over Pacific in Fierce Basketball Faceoff
1 min
Loyola Marymount Triumphs Over Pacific in Fierce Basketball Faceoff
EA Sports Adds New Fighters, Enhances Gameplay in UFC 5 Update
1 min
EA Sports Adds New Fighters, Enhances Gameplay in UFC 5 Update
Alabama Seals Victory Over Mississippi State in Competitive Basketball Game
1 min
Alabama Seals Victory Over Mississippi State in Competitive Basketball Game
Milind Deora Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Amidst Political Transition
1 min
Milind Deora Visits Siddhivinayak Temple Amidst Political Transition
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
2 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app