Crime

Major Drug Bust in Burnsville: Buried Safe Yields Meth, Five Arrested

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 10:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 2:40 am EST
Major Drug Bust in Burnsville: Buried Safe Yields Meth, Five Arrested

Significant drug busts have a way of unearthing buried secrets, and in Burnsville, Mississippi, this couldn’t be truer.

On January 7, 2023, a coalition of law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a local residence.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Burnsville Police Department, and Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department were all involved in the action, which resulted in the discovery of a buried safe housing 240 grams of Methamphetamine.

The Warrant and the Bust

The warrant resulted from a series of traffic stops involving different agencies. In total, the concerted law enforcement efforts led to the seizure of over 330 grams of Methamphetamine and 15 grams of Heroin.

But the bust didn’t stop at confiscating illegal substances. The operation also led to the arrest of five individuals, all charged with felonies related to the possession and trafficking of these substances.

Crime United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

