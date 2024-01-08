Major Drug Bust in Burnsville: Buried Safe Yields Meth, Five Arrested

Significant drug busts have a way of unearthing buried secrets, and in Burnsville, Mississippi, this couldn’t be truer.

On January 7, 2023, a coalition of law enforcement agencies executed a search warrant at a local residence.

The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Burnsville Police Department, and Tishomingo County Sheriff’s Department were all involved in the action, which resulted in the discovery of a buried safe housing 240 grams of Methamphetamine.

The Warrant and the Bust

The warrant resulted from a series of traffic stops involving different agencies. In total, the concerted law enforcement efforts led to the seizure of over 330 grams of Methamphetamine and 15 grams of Heroin.

But the bust didn’t stop at confiscating illegal substances. The operation also led to the arrest of five individuals, all charged with felonies related to the possession and trafficking of these substances.