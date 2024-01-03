Major Drug Bust in Barry: Police Seize Large Quantity of Illegal Drugs

In an impactful turn of events, a significant drug bust unfolded in the tranquil town of Barry, South Wales, disrupting the silent veneer with the resounding echo of law enforcement. On July 15, the local police force stormed a residence on Porthkerry Road, revealing a hidden den of illegal drug activities. The house, occupied by Daniel David, 29, and Nathan McKernan, 39, was found to be a well-stocked warehouse of illicit substances.

Major drug seizure

Upon entry, officers discovered a staggering 50 kilograms of amphetamine alongside a substantial amount of cannabis. The moment of intrusion was caught on bodycam footage as police used a ram to breach the door, unveiling a scene of a dealer concealed under a blanket on a sofa, a crude attempt at evasion.

A wider web of illegal activities

Further investigations led the police to another property associated with the duo, where an additional stockpile of cannabis and a sizeable sum of money were confiscated. The discovery underscored the scale of the illegal operation run by David and McKernan.

Mobile phones reveal extent of drug distribution

An analysis of mobile phones seized during the raid revealed incriminating messages that further implicated David and McKernan in the drug distribution network. The digital trails provided damning evidence of their illicit activities, painting a comprehensive picture of their involvement in the local drug trade.

Both men, residents of Porthkerry Road, admitted their guilt at Cardiff Crown Court. Charged with possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, namely amphetamine and cannabis, they received substantial sentences. McKernan was met with a five-year and nine-month prison term, while David was sentenced to four years and eight months, reflecting the severity of their crimes and the disruption caused to the local community.