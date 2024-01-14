Major Drug Bust in Attock Khurd: Police Seize Large Quantity of Narcotics

In a significant victory against narcotics smuggling, the Attock Khurd police have intercepted a major drug trafficking operation, seizing an enormous quantity of narcotics. The crackdown resulted in the recovery of 90 kilograms of hashish and 150 kilograms of opium. These drugs, hidden beneath the guise of scrap and garbage in a Mazda truck, are estimated to be worth millions of rupees.

Route and Destination of the Seized Narcotics

The narcotics were on transit from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) region, destined for distribution in various cities within the Punjab province. The delivery locations included Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Hafiz Abad, Kasur, Christian, and Patoki. The bust of this operation is a testament to the vigilance of the law enforcement agencies and their relentless pursuit to keep the streets drug-free.

Arrest of the Suspect

The driver of the truck, Subaid Ullah, a resident of Kambar Khel Bara, was apprehended at the scene. A case has been filed under relevant narcotics acts, and Ullah is currently under lock and key. This arrest sends a strong message to the drug cartels, reinforcing that their illicit operations will not go unnoticed or unpunished.

Police Efforts Commended

The District Police Officer (DPO) of Attock, Ghayas Gul, held a press conference to announce this monumental bust. He commended the efforts of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hazro and the Station House Officer (SHO) of Attock Khurd police station for their diligent work in carrying out the operation. This accomplishment is a testament to their dedication and commitment to safeguarding their community from the perils of drug trafficking.