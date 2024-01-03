en English
Crime

Major Drug Bust in Assam’s Cachar District: A Significant Blow to Narcotic Trade

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:25 am EST
Major Drug Bust in Assam’s Cachar District: A Significant Blow to Narcotic Trade

Yesterday, a significant drug bust took place in Assam’s Cachar district, leading to the seizure of around 600 grams of heroin, valued at almost Rs 4.8 crore. The Cachar District Police, in their continuous efforts to combat drug trafficking, orchestrated the operation. This crackdown is part of an extensive strategy to disrupt the narcotics trade, marking a substantial milestone in the region’s law enforcement.

Major Win in the War against Drugs

The operation targeted the transportation of narcotic substances from a neighbouring state. Two individuals were arrested, pointing to a larger illicit network at play. The sheer size of the seizure indicates the severity of the drug trafficking problem in the area, and the success of this operation is a significant blow to the illegal drug trade.

Assam’s Proactive Approach

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, publicly lauded the Assam Police’s efforts. His recognition of their success on social media highlights the government’s proactive stance against drug trafficking. This operation is indicative of the determined and serious measures taken by law enforcement agencies to curb the distribution of illegal drugs in Assam.

Broader Strategy for Drug Control

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai gave details on the 2021 Mundra Port drug case. Two containers of a heroin consignment weighing 2988.21 kgs were seized, originating from Afghanistan. The Narcotics Control Bureau provided data on drug seizures at Mundra Port from 2021 till now. To control drugs coming through ports, the Centre has taken specific steps. These include creating a high-level dedicated group and empowering the Indian Coast Guard. Director General Level talks are held with neighbouring and other nations to resolve drug trafficking issues via the maritime route.

Crime India Law
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

